Michael Phelps drops 3-word reaction as Kevin Durant becomes 8th player to earn a historic NBA feat

Michael Phelps congratulated Kevin Durant on passing 30,000 NBA points in his latest game. Durrant plays for the Phoenix Suns, having joined the team this season.

Phelps is one of the most renowned names in swimming, considering his phenomenal career in the sport. The swimmer never failed to impress his audience with his exceptional wins in several events, including the Olympics and the World Championships. He has clinched 28 Olympic medals - 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze.

After retiring from swimming, the 39-year-old has shown keen interest in other sports like golf and basketball and regularly follows them. Phelps recently congratulated Kevin Durant for becoming the eighth player to surpass 30,000 career points in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns ace achieved the feat in his last match against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The swimmer took to his Instagram story, sharing a reel from the Phoenix Suns' feed, which carried the clip of Durant making a free throw and joining the 30,000 points club. Congratulating him, Phelps wrote in the story:

"Congrats @easymoneysniper! Let's goooo!!!"

Durant used to play for the Golden State Warriors since 2016 and joined the Suns in the 2025-26 season.

When Michael Phelps opened up about LeBron James pointing at him after scoring a dunk

When Michael Phelps went to watch the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns in 2017, he experienced a memorable moment as LeBron James pointed toward him after making a two-hand hammer. In an interview with ESPN, Phelps said the gesture was funny and insisted he thoroughly enjoyed the game.

"It's just funny. I was just talking to people who were sitting around us and they were like, 'Did he just point at you or is he pointing at me?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I don't really know.' And then he drills a 3. It was awesome," Michael Phelps said.

"Being able to come watch these guys play is always a treat and they gave us so much love over in The [Olympic] Games and being able to just come and see them when they're here in Phoenix is, like I said, a true treat to come and watch," he added.

When LeBron James was asked about pointing toward Phelps, he said he was just recognising greatness. Michael Phelps is often seen spending quality time with his wife Nicole Phelps at NBA games.

