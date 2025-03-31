Michael Phelps drops 3-word reaction as Min Woo wins his first PGA Tour title at the Houston Open

Australian golfer Min Woo-Lee has got a strong admirer in swimming sensation and former Olympic champion Michael Phelps. The 26-year-old golfer recently won the first PGA Tour title of his career at the Houston Open.

Woo-Lee shared a photograph of himself with the trophy on his Instagram profile. He also wrote in the caption,

"This one hits different. houston open champion baby 🏆❤️ #1"

Screengrab of Michael Phelps's Instagram story about Min Woo-Lee's victory [Image Source : Michael Phelps' Instagram]

Min Woo-Lee, also known as 'Dr. Chipinski', 'The Chef', turned professional in 2019. He achieved a career best ranking of 31 in March 2024. Woo-Lee won the tournament with a score of 20-under 260, which broke the tournament record by four shots.

Though Michael Phelps isn't a professional golfer right now, he is equally passionate about it. In an interview with Golf.com, the former swimmer mentioned,

"I have goals in the game. I’d like to get down to a scratch. I’m a 7 handicap right now. I know that to get to a scratch golfer, that’s going to take time. It’s going to take practice. It’s going to take a lot of energy."

Michael Phelps is juggling between his passion for golf and responsibilities as the co-founder of the NGO, Michael Phelps Foundation, which helps out budding swimmers, as well as those combating mental health issues.

Michael Phelps relates himself to Simone Biles' mental health struggles

Michael Phelps talks about his connection with Simone Biles' mental health struggle [Image Source: Getty]

Michael Phelps has been extremely vocal on combating mental health issues for a long time. The former swimmer once related himself to gymnastics sensation Simone Biles, and how he could understand her struggles with mental health.

In 2021, during the Tokyo Olympics, Michael Phelps talked about the issue in a conversation with NBC Olympics and Paralympics.

“We’re human beings, nobody is perfect. It’s ok to not be ok. It’s ok to go through ups and downs and emotional roller coasters ... I felt like I was carrying, as Simone (Biles) said, the weight of the world on my shoulders. It’s a tough situation,” said Phelps.

A few years later, in May 2024, Phelps opened up on the emotional turmoil he underwent after the successful outings at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. In his words,

“I would say probably 2004. 2004 was my first taste of post-Olympic depression, you know, coming off such a high. It’s basically… you get to like the edge of a cliff, like ‘Cool now what? Oh, I guess I've got to wait four more years to have the chance to do it again’. 2008 was my second taste of post-Olympic depression because coming off that high after doing something you set out to do your whole entire life.”

Michael Phelps overcame several bouts of depression to win further glory at the London Olympics in 2012 and the Rio Olympics in 2016. He retired on a high after winning 5 Olympic gold medals and a silver medal at the quadrennial edition held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

