Michael Phelps drops fired-up reaction to MLB Opening Day, rallies behind Baltimore Orioles

Swimming icon Michael Phelps recently shared his excitement about the start of the new MLB regular season for the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles are scheduled to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on March 27 at the Rogers Center.

Phelps was born in Baltimore and also did his training at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. Owing to this, the most decorated Olympian has a strong affinity towards the team and has not only attended matches of the side but also spent some time with the players last year in September.

As the Orioles start their season on Thursday, the Instagram handle of the team shared a post to express their anticipation. The caption of the post read:

"MY SHOW IS ON"

Phelps shared this post on his stories and added a five-word reaction. He wrote:

"Let's go baby! Opening day!"

Screenshot of Phelps' Instagram story featuring the Baltimore Orioles (Image via: Phelps' Instagram)

The Baltimore Orioles finished up their 2024 regular season in second position in the American League East Conference. It racked up 91 wins and 71 defeats, finishing just behind the New York Yankees (94 wins, 68 losses).

Michael Phelps opens up about the suicidal thoughts he felt while going through depression

Michael Phelps at the La Defense Arena during the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Michael Phelps opened up about his suicidal thoughts he felt during his time of depression. In a conversation, Phelps said that he has had suicidal thoughts a couple of times in his career, and it was very scary.

Additionally, he also mentioned that he gradually understood the importance of seeking help and also said that opening up about his feelings to the psychiatrist helped him a lot in getting out of that mental state. He said (via Fortune):

"I looked at suicide in the eye at least once or twice and I know how scary that can be. But I also know what it’s like on the other side. I also know what it’s like getting help and trying to be the best version of yourself. If you would’ve told me back when I first opened up that’s all it took—was to just share what was going on inside of me—I would have told you you were absolutely crazy."

During the interview, Michael Phelps also remarked that having friends with whom the problems can be shared is very important for mental health.

