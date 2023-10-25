Arguably, the greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, will reportedly throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of the NLCS on Saturday, Oct. 21. The 28-time Olympic medalist will be on the mound at Citizens Bank Park before the Game 5 matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, Michael Phelps will now find himself on the mound for one of the high-stakes games of the season. Although this is not the first time that Phelps has thrown an opening pitch, this may be the biggest throw of his life.

However, while it will be exciting to have the Olympic hero throwing the ceremonial first pitch, some fans are questioning why exactly he is doing it. This is not to say that he is underserving of performing the opening pitch, but some fans have pointed out that neither team is the one that he openly supports.

"But he’s an Orioles fan," one user wrote on X.

Here are some other reactions:

After the announcement that Michael Phelps would be throwing out the pitch, it raised a few eyebrows. Even though the matchup will be between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, Phelps has openly admitted his admiration for the Baltimore Orioles.

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist even partook in a practice with his beloved Baltimore Orioles in 2013. The swimming extraordinaire participated in five rounds of batting practice for his hometown team. This rich connection with the Orioles is why fans are puzzled by the decision to have him throw the pitch for the two National League clubs.

Even if he supports a different team, Michael Phelps is worthy of throwing the opening pitch

While the decision to have a celebrity who is not from the city of Philadelphia nor a fan of the home team may seem odd, Phelps is still worthy of throwing a ceremonial first pitch.

The Team USA swimmer enjoyed the arguably greatest career of any athlete. During his reign as the King of the Swimming Pool, Phelps secured an unfathomable 23 gold medals, three silver and a pair of bronze medals.