Michael Phelps drops a two-word reaction as he plays Pro-Am alongside Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and others at the BMW Championship

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 16, 2025 03:19 GMT
Michael Phelps drops a two-word reaction on facing challenge at the BMW Championship [Image Source : Getty]

Former swimming legend Michael Phelps was recently spotted at the BMW Championship, held at the Caves Valley Golf Club. Phelps was playing in the Pro-Am format, where professional players take on the greens alongside the amateur players.

The former swimming legend participated alongside professional golfers like Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, among others. The tournament was won by the Scottish golfer, Robert McIntyre, followed by the world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.

Phelps recently shared a glimpse of the BMW Championship on his Instagram story and reshared a post by musician Kelley James, who was also present at the Championship. The 40-year-old former Olympic champion dropped a two-word reaction in his caption that read,

"Good Times"
Screengrab of Michael Fred Phelps at the BMW Championship [Image Source : Michael Phelps' Instagram]

For the unversed, the former swimming legend is also a passionate golfer. Phelps previously reacted to the spectacular victory of British golfer and former Olympic champion Justin Rose, who recently won the FedEx St. Jude Golf Championships, taking home the grand prize of $3.6 million.

Phelps shared the winning shot of Rose on his Instagram story. He captioned his Instagram story as

"Let's go @justinprose99!!"

Michael Phelps previously congratulated Justin Thomas on his victory at the RBC Heritage Championships in April 2025. He also congratulated Min Woo-Lee on his first PGA Tour victory at the Houston Open in the same month.

When Michael Phelps confessed his love for the game of golf

Michael Fred Phelps talks about his passion for golf [Image Source : Getty]

Michael Phelps once opened up about his passion for the sport of golf. In his conversation with PGA Tour Live in August 2024, Phelps revealed that he regularly watches the PGA Tour action live. In his words,

"I watch golf nonstop. Every Thursday until Sunday. I'm listening to the coverage on my phone from the very first tee time to the last tee time."
When Phelps attended the Paris Olympics, he expressed his admiration for the sport further as he mentioned in an interview,

"When Matthieu Pavon came up, the whole entire audience just started belting out! It was absolutely incredible! I mean, the hair on my hair arms was sticking straight up! And I really think it shows what the Olympics is! The Olympics is about bringing so many countries, every single country, together in one city to compete."

Although Phelps first tried his hand at the sport around 2013, when he had temporarily taken retirement from the sport after the London Olympics held the previous year. However, it was only after the Rio Olympics in 2016 that Phelps passionately pursued the sport, apart from his work at the Michael Phelps Foundation.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
