Michael Phelps reacts as Justin Rose wins St Jude Golf Championship taking home $3,600,000

Former swimming legend and avid golfer Michael Phelps recently reacted to British golfer Justin Rose's spectacular victory at the FedEx St Jude Golf Championships. The former Olympic champion took home the trophy after an impressive birdie, winning a grand total of $3,600,000.Phelps shared a video of the golfer's winning shot on his Instagram profile. The former Olympic champion swimmer also dropped a two-word reaction on his Instagram story.Phelps captioned his story as,&quot;Let's go @justinprose99!!&quot;Screengrab of Michael Phelps' Instagram story about Justin Rose' championship victory [Image Source : Michael Phelps' Instagram]Rose overcame the challenge from American golfer JJ Spaun on the third hole of sudden death. This marked his first PGA tour victory since his victory at the 2023 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael Phelps had previously congratulated Justin Thomas on his victory at the RBC Heritage Championships in April 2025. Phelps congratulated Thomas on his Instagram story with the following caption,&quot;Let's go!! Congrats @justinthomas34&quot;Ever since he's retired from swimming, Michael Phelps has developed a passion for golf. The former Olympic champion swimmer has also participated in a couple of Pro-Am golf events in the past.When Michael Phelps opened up about his passion for golfMichael Phelps talks about his passion for golf [Image Source : Getty]Michael Phelps once revealed his passion for the sport of golf. The former Olympic champion swimmer has been pursuing the sport since late 2016, when he retired from competitive swimming.In an interview given for the website Golf.com, Phelps mentioned,&quot;I have goals in the game. I’d like to get down to a scratch. I’m a 7 handicap right now. I know that to get to a scratch golfer, that’s going to take time. It’s going to take practice. It’s going to take a lot of energy.&quot;The Olympic swimmer further added,&quot;And that’s something that I’m excited to do, because that’s what I did in order to accomplish the goals that I did in the sport of swimming. So it kinda gives me that competitive focus and a way for me to channel that energy nowadays.&quot;Apart from pursuing his passion for golf, Michael Phelps also devotes his time to his NGO, the Michael Phelps foundation. Founded just after the swimmer's historic outing at the Beijing Olympics, the main motive of this NGO is to promote water safety, as well as the well being of fellow athletes, including their mental health.