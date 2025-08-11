  • home icon
  Michael Phelps reacts as Justin Rose wins St Jude Golf Championship taking home $3,600,000

Michael Phelps reacts as Justin Rose wins St Jude Golf Championship taking home $3,600,000

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 11, 2025 02:39 GMT
Michael Phelps reacts on Justin Rose winning the St Jude Golf Championships [Image Source : Getty]
Michael Phelps reacts on Justin Rose winning the St Jude Golf Championships [Image Source : Getty]

Former swimming legend and avid golfer Michael Phelps recently reacted to British golfer Justin Rose's spectacular victory at the FedEx St Jude Golf Championships. The former Olympic champion took home the trophy after an impressive birdie, winning a grand total of $3,600,000.

Phelps shared a video of the golfer's winning shot on his Instagram profile. The former Olympic champion swimmer also dropped a two-word reaction on his Instagram story.

Phelps captioned his story as,

"Let's go @justinprose99!!"
Screengrab of Michael Phelps' Instagram story about Justin Rose' championship victory [Image Source : Michael Phelps' Instagram]
Screengrab of Michael Phelps' Instagram story about Justin Rose' championship victory [Image Source : Michael Phelps' Instagram]

Rose overcame the challenge from American golfer JJ Spaun on the third hole of sudden death. This marked his first PGA tour victory since his victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.

Michael Phelps had previously congratulated Justin Thomas on his victory at the RBC Heritage Championships in April 2025. Phelps congratulated Thomas on his Instagram story with the following caption,

"Let's go!! Congrats @justinthomas34"

Ever since he's retired from swimming, Michael Phelps has developed a passion for golf. The former Olympic champion swimmer has also participated in a couple of Pro-Am golf events in the past.

When Michael Phelps opened up about his passion for golf

Michael Phelps talks about his passion for golf [Image Source : Getty]
Michael Phelps talks about his passion for golf [Image Source : Getty]

Michael Phelps once revealed his passion for the sport of golf. The former Olympic champion swimmer has been pursuing the sport since late 2016, when he retired from competitive swimming.

In an interview given for the website Golf.com, Phelps mentioned,

"I have goals in the game. I’d like to get down to a scratch. I’m a 7 handicap right now. I know that to get to a scratch golfer, that’s going to take time. It’s going to take practice. It’s going to take a lot of energy."
The Olympic swimmer further added,

"And that’s something that I’m excited to do, because that’s what I did in order to accomplish the goals that I did in the sport of swimming. So it kinda gives me that competitive focus and a way for me to channel that energy nowadays."

Apart from pursuing his passion for golf, Michael Phelps also devotes his time to his NGO, the Michael Phelps foundation. Founded just after the swimmer's historic outing at the Beijing Olympics, the main motive of this NGO is to promote water safety, as well as the well being of fellow athletes, including their mental health.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

