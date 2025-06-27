Michael Phelps enjoys family time during summer with adorable pictures with son Boomer, Beckett and Maverick

Michael Phelps shared highlights of summer days with his sons, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick. Phelps has been investing more time with his family since retiring from competitive sport in 2016.

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, welcomed their first son, Boomer, in 2016, and the little one was lucky enough to watch the greatest swimmer compete in his final Games in Rio. He also served as his parents' ring bearer at their wedding the same year. Now 9, the eldest Phelps son is walking in his father's athletic footsteps, showing his talent in soccer.

The next two sons, Beckett and Maverick, born in 2018 and 2019, often make appearances in their parents' social media posts and are the perfect mischief and play partners of Boomer.

In a recent Instagram post, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared highlights of his summer time, featuring Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick. He posted pictures with each of his sons - by the golf course, performing on a balance board, and sharing a selfie in the trunk of a car.

In the second-last slide, the boys joined their father in the pool, and the final picture had two boys playing Twister.

"A taste of summer time w the fellas!" the 39-year-old captioned.

Michael Phelps and his wife's fourth son, Nico, 1, accompanied his parents at the 2024 Paris Olympics and sometimes joins the brood of boys in their playtime.

Michael Phelps once talked about alterating the narrative for his sons

Phelps at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - (Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps has had a fair share of mental struggles during his competitive years. He often felt the burden of expectations and later opened up about depression, suicidal thoughts and anxiety and how he managed these to a great level with therapy.

With his sons growing up, the 28-time Olympic medalist has begun his journey towards altering the narrative for them. He introduced the 'lion's breath' and encouraged talking through the problems at home first.

"I want to create that generational shift where instead of compartmentalizing and shoving these things down, we're opening up and talking about them. We implemented the 'lion breath' with them a couple of years back. The lion breath is basically just a deep breath and you get to roar as loud as you can. As a dad, it's really cool to see them be able to just address the emotions that they have." (via Today.com)

Phelps was the winner of eleven American Swimmer of the Year and eight World Swimmer of the Year awards.

