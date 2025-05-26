Michael Phelps' wife Nicole reacts as their son Beckett enjoys summer swimming with friends

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole are a power couple of the sporting world and the duo share four children together. Recently, the couple's second kid, Beckett, enjoyed some summer swimming with his friends, and Nicole was quick to share a glimpse of the same with fans.

Ad

Phelps and his wife first met in 2007. The duo were in an on-again off-again relationship for a few years, before getting engaged in 2015. They got married in a small private ceremony a year later. In 2016, the couple also welcomed their first child together, a son named Boomer. Two years later, Phelps and Nicole welcomed their second son, Beckett.

Recently, Beckett enjoyed a fun poolside outing with his friend. Taking to her Instagram story, Nicole Phelps shared a video of the seven-year-old zooming out of a waterslide and diving into a pool, writing,

Ad

Trending

“Bex, having the time of his life.”

Via @mrs.nicolephelps on Instagram

After Boomer and Beckett, Michael Phelps and his wife welcomed two more children into their family. Maverick was born in late 2019, while Nico, their younger son, in early 2024.

Ad

Michael Phelps on Beckett’s relationship with water

Phelps at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup (Image Source: Getty)

Over the years, Michael Phelps has been vocal about his parenthood journey, and often gives fans behind-the-scenes glimpses of his life as a father.

Ad

In 2018, the swimming legend told Olympics.com that Beckett was a little slow to take to the water as a child, saying,

“Beckett is not as a big fan of cold water as his brother is so we’ve been taking it a little slower for him getting in but he’s come to really enjoy being in the water as of late, so it’s been a treat for me to be able to have the family in there.”

Ad

However, it looks like things have since turned around. In a 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Phelps revealed that Beckett smoked the competition in his debut swimming race, saying,

“He’s never had a swimming race before ever. He literally said to me, ‘Dad I’m going to jump off the starting block’ and I was like ‘awesome can’t wait to see it’. And he doesn’t jump off the starting block. But as soon as he dove in, I mean, he was half-a-body-length ahead. It was unbelievable, I’ve never seen anything like it, I’ve never seen him swim like that. He took two breaths the whole lap. He just, I don’t want to say he destroyed everybody but.”

During his time in the pool, Michale Phelps won 28 Olympic medals and 26 World Championships golds. This makes him the most successful swimmer of all-time and the most decorated Olympian across all sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More