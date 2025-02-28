Michael Phelps expresses astonishment as Anthony Edwards gets real about his skills as a swimmer

Michael Phelps recently expressed his admiration for a star guard of USA basketball player, Anthony Edwards, as he playfully boasted about his swimming abilities in Netflix's Court of Gold series. Edwards claimed that he could compete in short-distance races but would struggle over longer distances.

Edwards is known for his playful remarks and has referenced Phelps multiple times in various videos. In the Netflix series, he once again injected humor into the conversation by mentioning the swimming legend, playfully comparing his ability to swim to the swimming legend's performance.

The post about Edwards boasting about his abilities was shared by World Aquatics on 26th February 2025, accompanied by the caption:

"Can-T-Man swim? 😏 @timberwolves can he come to the #swimming World Cup 2025 this October? 🤩"

Phelps later reshared the post on his Instagram story, reacting to the post. He wrote:

"Damn... ant man can swim too?!?"

Screenshot of Michael Phelps Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @m_phelps00

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian ever, won 28 medals, including 23 gold, across five Games. In the 2016 Rio games, he secured five golds and a silver in 2012 London, alongside four golds and two silvers. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he clinched eight golds, adding to six golds and two bronzes from the 2004 Athens.

He debuted in the 2000 Sydney games, finishing fifth in the 200m butterfly. Beyond the Olympics, Phelps dominated the World Championships, earning 34 medals, including 27 gold across multiple events from 2001 to 2011.

Anthony Edwards cites Michael Phelps to highlight basketball's team dynamic

Michael Phelps at the 2025 United States v Australia -SheBelieves Cup - Source: Getty

Anthony Edwards, in 2023, jokingly made a statement to emphasize that basketball is a team sport, unlike individual competitions such as golf, tennis, or swimming. He stressed that while some athletes can succeed alone, winning in basketball requires teamwork, strategy and collective effort.

The basketball player referred to Phelps and other solo athletes, highlighting the difference between individual excellence. He said:

“It’s a team sport. If I wanted to punch my chest and do that, I’d go play golf or tennis or swimming like Michael Phelps. I’d go do something that’s an individual sport. But it takes five guys to win a basketball game.” (kare11.com)

Edwards is a two-time NBA All-Star and one-time NBA Player of the Week. He has won NBA Rookie of the Month three times. In addition, he also secured an Olympic gold medal.

