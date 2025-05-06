Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman pens a heartfelt note for swimmer's son Boomer as the latter turns nine

Michael Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman, recently expressed his love for the swimmer's eldest son, Boomer Phelps, on his birthday. Born on May 5, 2016, Boomer celebrated his ninth birthday.

Boomer was born before Phelps' appearance at the 2016 Rio Games. As a 3-month-old, he accompanied his parents, Phelps and Nicole Johnson, to Brazil. The swimmer's eldest son was seen donning red, white, and blue headphones as his father clinched multiple victories. Phelps' longtime coach, Bowman, recently expressed his admiration for Boomer and wrote a heartwarming note.

"It’s your turn @boomerrphelps !! Happy Birthday to the best big brother and athlete! Keep being inquisitive, creative and awesome!! Love you buddy 💙 #nine"

Phelps named his eldest son Boomer, as he wanted it to sound cool. His real name is Boomer Robert Phelps. The middle name is a tribute to the legendary swimmer's coach, Bowman, and to his grandmother, Roberta. In an interview with Olympic.com in 2018, Phelps highlighted Boomer's love for swimming while referring to him as a "Pool rat."

“It’s fun for a dad watching Boomer really be relaxed in the water but also be able to kick. With Booms in the water as much as he is, he’s definitely turning into a little pool rat, like I once was.”

Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman praises the swimmer for taking ownership of his training schedule

Michael Phelps of the United States talks with his coach Bob Bowman during the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Michael Phelps trained under coach Bob Bowman for 15 years, bagging 28 Olympic medals. Although Bowman initially took the responsibility to design the swimmer's training plans, Phelps showed involvement and initiative in planning the training session in the later stages of his legendary career.

Reflecting on Phelps' last few years of his swimming career in the Daily Stoic Podcast, Bowman said:

“Michael, good example, right? So by the end, we were kind of working together much more and he was taking ownership. And, you know, I remember there were times that later in Michael's career, and I'll give him some credit because he's like raised to think the coach is always right, which, you know, sometimes we are."

He added:

“You know, those sort of things. They grow better. We have a much better relationship and I can guide them much better than I can drive them somewhere." (14:00 onwards)

Throughout his peerless career, Michael Phelps has registered 39 world records, 29 of which were individual records.

