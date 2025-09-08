Michael Phelps hypes up Baltimore Ravens as former player Ray Lewis makes visit to their season opener

Michael Phelps recently extended his support to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their season opener and playoff rematch against the Buffalo Bills. The Sunday Night Football is held at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ad

The former linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens Ray Lewis made a surprise visit to Highmark Stadium to cheer for the team. The Hall of Famer competed for the Ravens for his entire 17-year career. As he left for the faceoff in a private jet, the two-time Super Bowl champion sent an amusing message, saying:

"I'm on the way to Buffalo and I got one message - 'There's a storm that's coming,' I'm just saying."

Ad

Trending

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Phelps wrote:

"Lets go!!! @ravens"

Screenshot of Phelps' Instagram story.

Phelps was born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1985. A few years later, the legendary swimmer moved to Tempe, Arizona, to train under his long-time coach Bob Bowman. However, the greatest swimmer always expressed his love for his hometown. Recently, he was also seen helping the Ravens players with swimming lessons after the team's cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and other teammates made an unusual request to the most successful Olympic swimmer, stating:

Ad

""Mr. Phelps, we have a problem. Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim? We have a solution for you, sir. Come to Ravens training camp and this beautiful aquatic center and teach us how to swim."

Days later, Phelps was seen at the Baltimore Ravens' training camp, teaching NFL players how to swim.

"It's what you do behind closed doors" - Michael Phelps gives an inspiring message to the Baltimore Ravens as he attends a training session

Michael Phelps at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Getty Images)

Michael Phelps recently attended one of the Baltimore Ravens' training sessions along with Ray Lewis. During his visit, the multiple-time Olympic gold medalist delivered a motivational speech, stating that small efforts lead to big results.

Ad

"It's what you do behind closed doors that no one sees that gives you the opportunity to stand out on this field every single week during the season and be great. Coach has got you already, right? But every single day, you have to be on top of those small things. You missed a step, you're giving your opportunity, your opponent something else."

Ad

He added:

"For me, every single box was checked off. When I stepped up on the block, I knew what was going to happen. My dreams and my goals were bigger than anybody else on the planet, especially in the swimming pool. I worked the hardest. That's why I got the results."

Michael Phelps further reflected on his swimming journey and noted that he got results as per his efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More