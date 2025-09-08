Michael Phelps hypes up Baltimore Ravens as former player Ray Lewis makes visit to their season opener

Michael Phelps recently extended his support to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their season opener and playoff rematch against the Buffalo Bills. The Sunday Night Football is held at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
The former linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens Ray Lewis made a surprise visit to Highmark Stadium to cheer for the team. The Hall of Famer competed for the Ravens for his entire 17-year career. As he left for the faceoff in a private jet, the two-time Super Bowl champion sent an amusing message, saying:
"I'm on the way to Buffalo and I got one message - 'There's a storm that's coming,' I'm just saying."
Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Phelps wrote:
"Lets go!!! @ravens"
Phelps was born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1985. A few years later, the legendary swimmer moved to Tempe, Arizona, to train under his long-time coach Bob Bowman. However, the greatest swimmer always expressed his love for his hometown. Recently, he was also seen helping the Ravens players with swimming lessons after the team's cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and other teammates made an unusual request to the most successful Olympic swimmer, stating:
""Mr. Phelps, we have a problem. Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim? We have a solution for you, sir. Come to Ravens training camp and this beautiful aquatic center and teach us how to swim."
Days later, Phelps was seen at the Baltimore Ravens' training camp, teaching NFL players how to swim.
"It's what you do behind closed doors" - Michael Phelps gives an inspiring message to the Baltimore Ravens as he attends a training session
Michael Phelps recently attended one of the Baltimore Ravens' training sessions along with Ray Lewis. During his visit, the multiple-time Olympic gold medalist delivered a motivational speech, stating that small efforts lead to big results.
"It's what you do behind closed doors that no one sees that gives you the opportunity to stand out on this field every single week during the season and be great. Coach has got you already, right? But every single day, you have to be on top of those small things. You missed a step, you're giving your opportunity, your opponent something else."
He added:
"For me, every single box was checked off. When I stepped up on the block, I knew what was going to happen. My dreams and my goals were bigger than anybody else on the planet, especially in the swimming pool. I worked the hardest. That's why I got the results."
Michael Phelps further reflected on his swimming journey and noted that he got results as per his efforts.