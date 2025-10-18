Michael Phelps lauds world record holder Kyle Chalmers' bold call of rejecting Enhanced Games appearance despite multi-million dollar offer

Michael Phelps admired Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers after he refrained from competing at the most controversial Enhanced Games, which are scheduled for May 2026, at the Resorts hotel in Las Vegas. The Enhanced Games will feature athletes competing in swimming, athletics, and weightlifting events. The multiple-time Olympic and World Championships medalist from Australia recently announced his decision to reject the proposal. In an interview with 10Sport. He also justified his decision, stating that it was hard to reject the lucrative deal.&quot;One of the hardest decisions I had to make in my swimming career. Being offered millions of dollars, having a young family, having a mortgage, and not making a huge amount of money in swimming is pretty enticing.&quot;The swimmer also highlighted the huge difference in financial benefits between the Enhanced Games and traditional swimming competitions, revealing that while the Games pay US$1 million for breaking the world record, he only received $10,000 for registering the 100m freestyle world record. However, for the swimmer, his legacy and an opportunity to compete at the LA Games are more appealing than the monetary gains.&quot;For me, when I broke the world record, I got $10,000 USD. So, it's a huge difference, just in that sense, and world records are hard to break, like I broke one, he added. &quot;That money could have set my life and my family up for quite a long time. But my legacy in sport is too important. I have worked so hard to get to this point.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe legendary swimmer Phelps was impressed by Chalmers and praised his decision, writing:&quot;Well said mate.&quot;Screenshot of Phelps' Instagram story.The Enhanced Games allow the athletes to consume performance-enhancing substances.Michael Phelps criticizes USA Swimming over the lack of leadership Michael Phelps expresses his discontent with USA Swimming's leadership. (Source: Getty)Michael Phelps recently took a dig at USA Swimming for the lack of leadership and flawed operational setup. The most decorated Olympic medalist stated that there have been cracks in the operating system, which are curbing the athletes from performing well. &quot;There have always been cracks, but in the last nine years I’ve seen those cracks grow,” Michael Phelps said. “This isn’t on the athletes — they’re doing the best they can with what they’ve been given. This is on the leadership. Poor leadership trickles down and impacts every level. Money is a factor, but poor operational controls and weak leadership are at the core.” (via indiatoday.in)The USA Swimming team collected the lowest Olympic medal haul at the Paris Games since the 2004 Athens Games.