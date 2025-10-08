“On the way to make history" - Fred Kerley sends strong message ahead of Enhanced Games amid provisional suspension

After joining the controversial Enhanced Games following a provisional ban, Fred Kerley sent a strong message. The American sprinter signed the inaugural edition of the Games, which is scheduled to be held in May 2026 at Resorts Hotel in Las Vegas. It ill feature swimming, sprinting, and weightlifting events.

Kerley announced his decision to join the Games after withdrawing from the USATF Championships and receiving the provisional ban for whereabouts failure. The Enhanced Games allows the participants to consume a few particular performance enhancing substances under medical supervision. No participants competing in the Games will undergo drug testing.

Moreover, if Kerley in successful in breaking the long-standing 100m world record set by Usain Bolt, he will be awarded with a huge bonus of $ million. As the multiple-time Olympian is preparing for the Games, he took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) to show his preparedness, higlighting his peak physique with only 3.16% body fat. He showed confidence in making history, while eyeing the world record.

"Did my scan today got 3.16 body fat we on the way to make history @enhanced_games," Kerley wrote.

Fred Kerley became the first track and field athlete to sign the Enhanced Games. However, the World Atheltics president Lord Sebastian Coe has referred to the Games as "moronic," stating that the participants competing will be banned from traditional tournaments.

Fred Kerley makes his feelings known on joining the Enhanced Games after receiving backlash for his decision

Fred Kerley at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Fred Kerley explained the reason behind his decision to join the Enhanced Games. After receiving huge backlash for nodding yes to the controversial Games, which included criticizing him for choosing money over ethics, Kerley stated that fans would someday understand his stance of protecting his spirit, family, and kids.

"One day they gon look back and understand my choice it was never about chasing no approval it was about freedom about protecting my spirit my kids my family my future the crowd gon cheer and fade the people gon praise and forget but what I build what I guard what I sacrifice for that’s forever the only way to win is protect yourself and move with purpose." (via Fred Kerley's X post)

Kerley navigated major challenges this year, including being arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, for confronting a police officer. He was also charged with battery after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend in her face.

