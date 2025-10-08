  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • “On the way to make history" - Fred Kerley sends strong message ahead of Enhanced Games amid provisional suspension

“On the way to make history" - Fred Kerley sends strong message ahead of Enhanced Games amid provisional suspension

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 08, 2025 11:00 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty
Fred Kerley at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

After joining the controversial Enhanced Games following a provisional ban, Fred Kerley sent a strong message. The American sprinter signed the inaugural edition of the Games, which is scheduled to be held in May 2026 at Resorts Hotel in Las Vegas. It ill feature swimming, sprinting, and weightlifting events.

Ad

Kerley announced his decision to join the Games after withdrawing from the USATF Championships and receiving the provisional ban for whereabouts failure. The Enhanced Games allows the participants to consume a few particular performance enhancing substances under medical supervision. No participants competing in the Games will undergo drug testing.

Moreover, if Kerley in successful in breaking the long-standing 100m world record set by Usain Bolt, he will be awarded with a huge bonus of $ million. As the multiple-time Olympian is preparing for the Games, he took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) to show his preparedness, higlighting his peak physique with only 3.16% body fat. He showed confidence in making history, while eyeing the world record.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Did my scan today got 3.16 body fat we on the way to make history @enhanced_games," Kerley wrote.
Ad

Fred Kerley became the first track and field athlete to sign the Enhanced Games. However, the World Atheltics president Lord Sebastian Coe has referred to the Games as "moronic," stating that the participants competing will be banned from traditional tournaments.

Fred Kerley makes his feelings known on joining the Enhanced Games after receiving backlash for his decision

Fred Kerley at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)
Fred Kerley at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Fred Kerley explained the reason behind his decision to join the Enhanced Games. After receiving huge backlash for nodding yes to the controversial Games, which included criticizing him for choosing money over ethics, Kerley stated that fans would someday understand his stance of protecting his spirit, family, and kids.

Ad
"One day they gon look back and understand my choice it was never about chasing no approval it was about freedom about protecting my spirit my kids my family my future the crowd gon cheer and fade the people gon praise and forget but what I build what I guard what I sacrifice for that’s forever the only way to win is protect yourself and move with purpose." (via Fred Kerley's X post)

Kerley navigated major challenges this year, including being arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, for confronting a police officer. He was also charged with battery after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend in her face.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications