"Was a cheat already"; "Big moves" - Fans divided as Fred Kerley joins Enhanced Games amid suspension for whereabouts failures

Fred Kerley's joining the Enhanced Games as the first track and first American male athlete left fans divided. While most track enthusiasts lambasted Kerley amid his suspension, some fans supported his move to the controversial event.

Fred Kerley, the 100m bronze medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, hasn't participated in the 2025 World Championships as he got a provisional suspension for an alleged anti-doping whereabouts violation. His ban can be for two years, but Kerley assured that he would contest it.

The Enhanced Games, a Trump-backed multi-purpose event founded by Australian businessman Aron D'Souza, will allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs. The policies prompted even World Athletics to point out how 'unethical' it was. As Fred Kerley entered the event as the first track athlete amid his suspension, it left fans repulsed by the idea.

One fan claimed that Kerley has only an interest in money, commenting:

"Fred just goes where the money is…no morals or principle."

Another fan called him a 'cheat' for getting into the controversial Games.

"So... Was a cheat already then."

An X user expressed that his favorite athlete disappointed him, saying:

"This is sad. I am sad. Fred is one of my favorite track athletes and to see this is just…yeah."

Here are some other reactions:

"So much for we already had a man break the world record lmaoooo," a fan tweeted.

"I’m dead he just decided to give up fairs," a comment read.

Fred Kerley's 2025 season was marred by multiple challenges

Kerley at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Fred Kerley, who is already facing a suspension for 'whereabouts failure,' began his season with an obstacle. He faced charges of battery for resisting a police officer in Miami, Florida, after he approached the police with 'an aggressive demeanor' over car concerns. Kerley made a court visit after his arrest and was later released on bail.

In May this year, the 30-year-old was further arrested for allegedly punching his former girlfriend and fellow track athlete, Alaysha Johnson. Besides these, the Olympian also raced in a couple of events. He won the 400m title at the Mt. SAC Relays and competed in the 200m at the Stade Olympique in Rabat.

Last year, at the NYC Grand Prix event, Fred Kerley was spotted wearing Puma spikes despite being an ASICS athlete. He and ASICS parted ways after that, and the Olympic medalist is continuing to struggle being sponsored.

