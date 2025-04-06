"Michael Phelps is probably doing one more"- Ryan Lochte reflects on what kept him pushing in training

Michael Phelps' longtime rival and decorated Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has shared his thoughts on the beneficial competitiveness he experienced while rubbing shoulders with the former. Lochte currently holds the world record in the 200-meter individual medley.

Ad

In terms of medals, the Rochester, New York native takes the third spot following legends Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps. Ryan Lochte has twelve Olympic medals, 27 World Championship medals, 38 World Swimming Championships medals, and 12 Pan Pacific Championships medals.

The swimming icon recently appeared in an episode of the 'Unfiltered Waters Podcast' and expressed that he derived inspiration and motivation from Phelps, the most decorated Olympian and swimmer. Furthermore, he disclosed that their competitive spirit helped them bring the best out of each other. He mentioned,

Ad

Trending

Ad

“He was one of my main motivators. I wanted to be the best swimmer, one of the best swimmers in the world and in order to do that, you have to do every stroke basically and that was the challenge,” he shared [2:51 onwards]

He continued,

“Phelps is the best swimmer, so I was always trying to achieve him and even in practices, after a hard set, I'd be like, 'Oh, I know Phelps is probably doing one more, I got to do another one.' We pushed each other so much, and we brought the best out of each other.”

Ad

Lochte was named the FINA Swimmer of the Year three times. He was also the recipient of the World Swimmer of the Year Award and the American Swimmer of the Year Award.

Michael Phelps reflected on Ryan Lochte's excellence in swimming

Michael Phelps at the 2012 London Olympics Day 8 - Around the Games - Source: Getty

Throughout his prominent career, Michael Phelps earned numerous accolades and became the most acclaimed swimmer with 28 Olympic gold medals. During his interview with BBC in June 2012, Phelps reflected his optimistic thoughts on going against Ryan Lochte in the 2012 London Olympics. He mentioned,

Ad

"Being able to watch some of the things he's done and be on the receiving end of some of the defeats he has given me has definitely motivated me, just because I hate to lose. He brings every drop that I have out of my system."

Along with his Olympic feats, Phelps also has 33 World Championship medals, 32 swimming world cup medals, and 21 Pan Pacific Championship medals. During his career, Phelps received eight World Swimmer of the Year Awards and eleven American Swimmer of the Year Awards. He was also a two-time recipient of the FINA Swimmer of the Year Award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More