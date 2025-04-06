Ryan Lochte gets real as he weighs in on beating Michael Phelps or breaking world record

American swimmer Ryan Lochte recently explained his choice between breaking a World record in swimming and defeating Michael Phelps in a race. Lochte, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, is a world record holder in the 200m Individual Medley event, a feat that he achieved back in 2011 during the World Championships.

Both Phelps and Lochte have been teammates through several successful campaigns of Team USA, such as the 2008 Olympics, 2011 World Long Course Championships etc. with the latter also beating Phelps during the 400m medley event at the 2012 London Olympics. In a recent conversation, Lochte was asked to choose whether he would like to create a world record or beat Phelps during their active years.

In reply to this, Ryan Lochte said that he would choose to beat Michael Phelps over breaking a world record, as defeating the latter eventually means that the swimmer is very close to the World record. Additionally, he also mentioned that both of them have helped each other to get better a lot during their time together in the circuit. In an episode of the Unfiltered Waters podcast, he said (1:05 onwards):

"I think it was beating him (Phelps), because I knew the World record was going to happen and especially when you are racing Michael Phelps, like you're about to break a world record, it's just how that it is, he's that fast. So beating him that was like, it doesn't happen really and when it does, it's like, yeah. We both push each other and we bring the best out of each other."

Lochte went on to recall another episode from his collegiate tenure with the Florida Gators swimming and diving program.

Ryan Lochte shares an exciting story from his collegiate stint with Florida Gators

Lochte during a press conference before the 2021 US Olympics Swimming Trials (Image via: Getty Images)

Ryan Lochte recalled an exciting story from his collegiate days with the Florida Gators. In a conversation, he stated that during his last year for the Gators, he went to a backstroke event without any warmup and just put ice on his shoulder pre-match, and felt his shoulder pop as he started off his race.

Additionally, he also compared his situation sarcastically to a cold turkey. He said (via Unfiltered Waters):

"2006, my last year, I was warming up for my backstroke event that night. I dove in, I took one stroke and I felt my shoulder pop. I didn't warm up at all, I iced it all the wayn until my race. So, basically, I went cold turkey and I broke the NCAA record."

During his race, Ryan Lochte won the 200m backstroke event after clocking a time of 1:37.68, breaking both the NCAA and the American records at the time.

