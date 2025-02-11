Ryan Lochte reacts as he receives major Hall of Fame honor after missing his chances at the Olympics

Ryan Lochte reacted to his milestone achievement after the International Swimming Hall of Fame announced that he would be inducted as an honoree at the 60th ISHOF Honoree Induction Ceremony in Singapore. Lochte gained global recognition as the third-most decorated swimmer in history behind Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.

Lochte stands with seven individual Olympic medals and two world records in the long course 4x200m freestyle and 200m individual medley. His impressive swimming resume boasts 90 medals across major international competitions, encompassing the Worlds, Olympics, Pan American, and Pan Pacific Games.

Missing from two consecutive Olympics, Ryan Lochte confirmed that he would continue swimming and coaching the up-and-coming swimmers. In recent news, the International Swimming Hall of Fame announced Lochte as one of the 11 honorees in the Class of 2025 to be inducted at the 60th-anniversary ceremony in Singapore on July 28, 2025.

Reacting to the special honor he would receive, Lochte shared the post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Ohhh yeah !!!"

Ryan Lochte reacts to getting inducted to ISHOF Class of 2025; Instagram - @ryanlochte

Some of the other swimming honorees are Anthony Ervin, Joseph Schooling, and Federica Pellegrini.

Lochte had a shot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but his seventh finish in the 200m individual medley at the Olympic trials ended his dreams. His stint at the 2016 Rio Olympics earned him only the 4x200m freestyle relay gold.

Ryan Lochte on his post-accident depression and how he found his way back

Lochte during a press conference at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 6 - (Source: Getty)

Ryan Lochte faced a near-fatal car crash in November 2023 when his car hit the trash truck on his way to his kids' school in Gainesville, Florida to pick them up. In the days that followed, the 40-year-old suffered depression and self-doubt while recovering from a broken femur and abrasions on his forehead.

In November 202, he posted a video of enjoying himself with his family and reflected on how his family has been with him through thick and thin. He wrote:

"One year ago, my life changed forever. A car accident nearly took everything from me—and for a long time, it felt like it had. I struggled to find myself again, sinking back into depression and doubting my worth as a father, a husband, and the person I knew I could be. But I didn’t face this journey alone."

"Thanks to the love and support of the incredible people in my life, I began to rise from that darkness. They reminded me of my strength when I couldn’t see it myself. Today, I’m proud to say I’m not just surviving—I’m fighting. Fighting for my family, for my dreams, and for the life I know I’m meant to live," Lochte added.

Lochte won the SwimSwam's Swammy Award for U.S. Male Swimmer of the Year in 2013 along with two American Swimmer of the Year awards.

