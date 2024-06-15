Michael Phelps reacts to Caroline Wozniacki qualifying for her fourth Olympic Games in Paris

Caroline Wozinacki has secured a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024 and will be representing Denmark in tennis at the Olympics for the fourth time. Swimming legend Michael Phelps congratulated the former World No. 1 on this remarkable feat.

Wozniacki made her return to the tennis world in 2023 after retiring in 2020. She has previously competed in three Olympic games, including the 2008 Olympics, the 2012 Olympics, and the 2016 Olympics. The 33-year-old will be making her fourth Olympic appearance in Paris.

The Danish tennis player confirmed her participation in the summer games on Instagram after she shared a few flashbacks from her time at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and wrote in the caption:

"Today I officially qualified for my 4th Olympicss!! Paris 2024, see you there!!! Here a little throwback from Rio2016!"

Michael Phelps cheered for the 33-year-old tennis player and left a comment under the post.

"Let's gooo!! Congrattss!!" said Phelps.

Phelps is one of the most decorated Olympians, with 28 medals to his name. As a 15-year-old, he also opened up about what it was like to be an Olympian at such a young age.

Michael Phelps made his Olympic debut when he was just 15 years old at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. 12 months after competing in Sydney, Phelps opened up in an interview about how he did not live a normal teenage life, as shared by The Independent in 2016.

"I don't really live a normal life as a teenager," said Michael Phelps. "I guess I gave up a lot of things, but I'm getting tons of other things normal 15-year-olds aren't getting. So I think this is the life that anyone could dream of. I'm definitely loving it."

The 15-year-old Phelps also revealed his then Olympic goals in the interview. He stated:

"I guess my long-term goal is to win the gold medal in Athens, and go on more than one event. I have a lot of goals, but I think that I just want to take it day by day."

Phelps is now retired after bagging 28 Olympic medals, of which 23 are gold, 3 are silver, and 2 are bronze. His fifth and last Olympics appearance was at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro.

