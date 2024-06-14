Caroline Wozniacki is all set to grace Stade Roland-Garros in July, having confirmed her 2024 Paris Olympics spot. The former World No. 1 will represent Denmark alongside compatriots Holger Rune and Clara Tauson. She may also participate in mixed doubles with Rune.

Wozniacki, who initially hung her racquet in 2020, came out of retirement in June 2023. While announcing her return, the Dane also revealed that the Paris Olympics were a “definite goal.” Almost a year later, she has realized her dream of representing her country again.

On Friday, June 14, Caroline Wozniacki took to social media to share the news. She also delightedly revisited her previous participation at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where she was the flag bearer at the opening ceremony. Besides Rio, the former World No. 1 also competed in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012, where she earned her best result, making the quarterfinals.

"Today I officially qualified for my 4th Olympics!!! Paris 2024, see you there!!! here a little throwback from Rio2016!" Wozniacki wrote on X.

It is worth noting that the Dane failed to earn a direct qualification, given her World No. 117 ranking. She, however, received a wildcard as a former Grand Slam champion.

Her participation also comes after her 2024 French Open absence. The Dane, who has a 7-7 win-loss record this season, was seemingly snubbed by the tournament, which decided against offering her a wildcard. The Grand Slam in Paris was also the final event in regard to Olympic qualification.

Caroline Wozniacki's father Piotr was unhappy about the French Open snub ahead of Paris Olympics

Caroline Wozniacki pictured with her father at the 2020 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Caroline Wozniacki was seemingly hoping for a wildcard entry at the 2024 French Open, more so because the Olympics’ tennis event, too, is set to take place at Stade Roland-Garros.

The 2018 Australian Open champion thus did not register for the qualifying rounds. After being denied a place in the main draw, Wozniacki’s father and former coach Piotr lashed out at the WTA and the tournament for allegedly ignoring her efforts.

"Caroline said that she had not worked hard all her life and had not achieved so much to now start as a junior. At some point in life, however, there should be respect in a sport where a person meant something," he told Gazeta in May.

The 61-year-old also hinted that the Dane, who returned to competition with Olympics as her goal, may decide against competing next year.

"And I will tell you that Caroline will definitely not play next year. We have already decided this."

At the time, he also expressed his concern about Wozniacki potentially missing out on a spot at the Paris Olympics.

"And today I don't know if we will be able to fight for this medal. We really want it, but we know it may be different. This medal has been a goal for years," he said.