"I was happy so happy when she said that" - Holger Rune on potentially playing mixed doubles with Caroline Wozniacki at Paris Olympics

Holger Rune recently hinted at a possible team-up with Caroline Wozniacki in mixed doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rune defeated George Loffhagen 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday on No. 3 Court. The first-round match lasted for two hours and eight minutes. Initially, the Dane secured the opening set in a tie-break on Tuesday, but unfortunately, rain forced a suspension of play.

Rune returned to the court and successfully defended against three break points in the first game of the second set. As the match progressed, he elevated his performance, ultimately securing the win.

During a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Holger Rune was asked about thoughts on his compatriot, Caroline Wozniacki, making a comeback after a three-year retirement. The 20-year-old was also asked about the former Australian Open champion expressing her desire to team up with him for the mixed doubles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rune expressed his immense joy upon learning that Wozniacki expressed interest in playing mixed doubles with him at the Paris Olympics.

Recalling their encounter at the 2023 French Open, Rune said that he couldn't help but notice Caroline Wozniacki's remarkable physical shape and form. Intrigued by her, he asked his mother, Aneke Rune, whether the former World No. 1's fitness was merely a result of her dedication or if she had intentions of returning to the court.

Eventually, Holger Rune heard the news of Wozniacki's comeback and was filled with happiness and excitement.

"It’s so good. I was so happy when she said that. It could be very very funny. You know I’m super happy she’s coming back. I saw her at the French Open and she looked in very very good shape. I don’t know, I was thinking, and I actually told my mum like she's just in that good shape or she’s thinking about something and she did so it’s really great. I'm super happy for her," Rune said.

Caroline Wozniacki last played at the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki's final tournament on the tour before her retirement was the 2020 Australian Open. The Dane was unseeded and secured a spot in the third round with consecutive straight-set victories over Kristie Ahn and the 23rd seed, Dayana Yastremska.

In the third round, the Dane faced a 23-year-old Ons Jabeur, who outplayed her 6-4, 6-4 and secured a spot in the fourth round in Melbourne.

Throughout her remarkable career, Wozniacki achieved great success, claiming an impressive 30 singles titles, including a Grand Slam victory, six WTA 1000 titles, and the year-end championships in 2017. She also held the World No. 1 rank for a total of 71 weeks.

Poll : 0 votes