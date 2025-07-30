Michael Phelps reacts as Leon Marchand shatters Ryan Lochte's world record at World Aquatics Championships

Olympic legend Michael Phelps shared his reaction as French swimmer Leon Marchand broke the world record in the 200m individual medley with a time of 1:52.69s, shattering Ryan Lochte's 14-year-old record of 1:54.00s in the event. Marchand competed at the World Aquatics Championships semi-finals, and will be competing in the finals tomorrow where he will look to secure his third World title. Phelps has supported Marchand on many occasions, including when the Frenchman won four individual gold medals at Paris 2024.Michael Phelps is regarded as one of the greatest swimmers in history. He gained recognition for his performances at the 2004 Olympics, where he won six gold medals at the age of 19, establishing himself as one of the best swimmers in the world. He would go on to become the most decorated Olympian in history, winning 28 Olympic medals, with 23 of them being gold. After retiring in 2016, Phelps has focused on other interests such as golf and establishing his own foundation.Phelps took to Instagram to congratulate Marchand after his performance at the World Aquatics Championships, saying:&quot;Let's goooooo!!! Sick Swim bro!! @leon.marchand31&quot;Still taken from Phelps' Instagram (source: @m_phelps00/Instagram)Phelps also congratulated Luca Urlando for winning the gold medal in the 200m butterfly, becoming the first American man to win the event at the World Championships since Phelps did in 2011.Michael Phelps shares message on new partnership through his foundationPhelps at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup - Source: GettyMichael Phelps took to social media earlier this year to share a message on water pool safety through his partnership with A Safe Pool, as part of his foundation. In a post on Instagram in January 2025, he wrote:&quot;As someone who has spent my life in the water, I know how important water safety is. It’s why I started the Michael Phelps Foundation—to help promote water safety and encourage healthy living.&quot;Now, I’m thrilled to partner with A Safe Pool to expand that mission even further. One of the many important precautions that my family has taken is the installation of our A Safe Pool Fence, which helps provide a secure boundary in our backyard where my family can focus on what matters: enjoying each moment together.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael Phelps established his foundation in 2008, after he won eight Olympic gold medals at the Beijing Games that year. He will now be serving as the ambassador for A Safe Pool.