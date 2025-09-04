Michael Phelps reacts as Naomi Osaka advances to the US Open semi-finals after a straight-set win

Michael Phelps reacted as Naomi Osaka advanced to the semi-finals of the US Open after an incredible performance in the quarter-finals. Osaka defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets with a score of 6-4, 7-6(3) to continue her campaign in New York.

After a straight-set victory against Coco Gauff in the fourth round, Naomi Osaka was competing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinals since her appearance in the 2021 Australian Open. Her appearance against Karolina Muchova in the quarter-finals raised great anticipation among fans as Osaka was aiming to extend her unbeaten Grand Slam quarter-final streak.

Muchova put forward a great fight despite visibly struggling with her movement as she took treatment in the locker room amid the game. The Czech tennis player began the second set with great momentum; however, she fell short in the tiebreaker, thereby concluding her run in the last major of the season.

Naomi Osaka's resilience and confidence on the court earned great praise from fans and other athletes around the world. Michael Phelps was impressed by Osaka's unbeaten Grand Slam quarterfinal streak and cheered her on with a short message on Instagram.

" Lets goooo @naomiosaka," he wrote.

Michael Phelps reacts to Naomi Osaka's win| Instagram@m_phelps00

Naomi Osaka will be in action against Amanda Anisimova on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Naomi Osaka opens up about Michael Phelps' advice on speaking up about her mental health

Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka expressed her thoughts on being open about her mental health journey in an interview with Time. Osaka expressed that, being an introvert, she often feels anxious about being the face of athlete mental health; however, she hoped that she could help people undergoing similar struggles.

Osaka expressed that even though she did not have the answers to all the questions, she hoped that people going through tough times don't feel alone and seek help.

"Believe it or not, I am naturally introverted and do not court the spotlight. I always try to push myself to speak up for what I believe to be right, but that often comes at a cost of great anxiety. I feel uncomfortable being the spokesperson or face of athlete mental health, as it’s still so new to me and I don’t have all the answers. I do hope that people can relate and understand it’s O.K. to not be O.K., and it’s O.K. to talk about it. There are people who can help, and there is usually light at the end of any tunnel," she said.

Moreover, she expressed that Michael Phelps' advice inspired her to continue to be vocal about her struggles and advocate for mental health.

"Michael Phelps told me that by speaking up I may have saved a life. If that’s true, then it was all worth it," she added.

Osaka hoped to continue her journey as a tennis player and inspire the upcoming generation with her pursuits on the court.

