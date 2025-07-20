Michael Phelps reacts as Serena Williams returns to practice on tennis court with a strong message

Former swimming sensation Michael Phelps recently shared his thoughts as Serena Williams returned to the tennis court after a long time. The former tennis legend had quit her professional career in 2022.Williams stunned everyone with her transformation, as she shared an Instagram video of her tennis session on her Instagram profile. The former tennis sensation also shared a strong message for her followers with a two-word caption.Williams wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,&quot;Still Serena&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral celebrities and followers shared their opinion on Williams' 'comeback' to the court, including Phelps. The Olympic champion swimmer simply commented,&quot;Let's gooo!!!&quot;Screengrab of Michael Phelps' comment on Serena Williams' Instagram post [Image Source : Serena Williams' Instagram]Serena Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1995, at the age of 14. With her elder sister Venus Williams, the tennis sensation went on to become one of the most remarkable players of women's tennis, with multiple Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold medals under her belt. From the Athens Olympics in 2004 to the London Olympics in 2012, the duo of Serena and Venus Williams never returned without an Olympic gold medal in the women's doubles.Michael Phelps had previously congratulated Serena Williams when she made it to the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame's 'Class of 2025.' Williams was one of several inductees alongside prominent sportspersons, including Allyson Felix and Gabby Douglas.When Michael Phelps spoke about how he responded to negative comments post 2004 AthensMichael Phelps talks about the baseless claims that inspired to be a better swimmer [Image Source : Getty]Michael Phelps once recounted some baseless claims that he had to endure after the Athens Olympics in 2004. After Phelps came third in the 200m freestyle race dominated by Australian legend Ian Thorpe, the Australian coach commented that Phelps may be a remarkable swimmer, but he hasn't done enough to earn a fair comparison to Thorpe.Phelps wrote about it in his memoir, 'Michael Phelps: Beneath the Surface,' which was published the same year. He mentioned how such baseless claims inspired him to be a better swimmer and achieve more. The former swimming sensation wrote,&quot;I was furious. Done nothing yet? You mean winning a world championship and breaking a world record isn’t proving yourself? There are ways to say certain things and stick up for your own swimmers without being disrespectful to someone else. I wanted to show him otherwise. I had a job to do and I wanted to prove I could do it. That lit a fire under my butt for the rest of the summer.&quot;Phelps went on to win six Olympic gold medals and two bronze medals at the Athens Olympics in 2004. He eclipsed his own record when he won eight Olympic gold medals at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, surpassing the world record of Mark Spitz, who had won seven Olympic gold medals at the Munich Olympics in 1972.