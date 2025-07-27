Michael Phelps reacts as Summer McIntosh shares true feelings after outclassing Katie Ledecky to win 1st gold at World Championships 2025

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps has shared his reaction after Summer McIntosh won the 400m freestyle at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. McIntosh claimed victory in 3:56.26s, ahead of China’s Li Bingjie, who finished second in 3:58.21s. Katie Ledecky placed third with a time of 3:58.49s.Following her win in the 400m freestyle, McIntosh also qualified for the 200m individual medley (IM), clocking 2:07.39s in the heats. American Alex Walsh finished second in 2:08.49s. The final of the event will be held on Monday, July 28. Notably, McIntosh holds the world record in both the women’s 400m freestyle and 200m IM.McIntosh is competing in five individual events at the championships, with her campaign off to a winning start on Sunday. The Canadian swimmer now has a chance to join Michael Phelps as the only swimmer to win five individual titles at a single World Championship.Shortly after her first win, McIntosh shared a note on Instagram that read:“Not a bad way to kick off my time in Singapore 💛💪🏻 Ready for the rest of the meet🥇 3:56.26 400M Freestyle” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael Phelps reacted to the post, commenting:“Let’s goo!”Screenshot of comment (image via IG/@summerrmcintosh)At the 2007 World Aquatics Championships in Melbourne, Phelps became the only swimmer to win five individual gold medals at a single edition of the event. His titles came in the 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 200m IM and 400m IM.Summer McIntosh explains why she chose to train with Michael Phelps' longtime coachSingapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 17: Swimming - Source: GettySummer McIntosh, a triple gold medalist at the Paris Olympics in the 200m butterfly, 200m IM and 400m IM, made her Olympic debut at the 2021 Tokyo Games. She is currently training under Fred Vergnoux in Antibes, France, but after the World Championships, she will begin working with Michael Phelps' longtime coach, Bob Bowman. Bowman famously guided Phelps to 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds.In an interview with CBC Sports, the Canadian star reflected on her upcoming coaching transition:“I think there's a lot of excitement, and it was something that most people could have guessed even when I started off, just because I do similar events to what Bob coaches.Michael Phelps is the greatest of all time, he was absolutely incredible, and Bob not only coached Michael, but so many other amazing swimmers. That just shows the consistency of his coaching and his craft, and it gives me a lot of confidence.”Bob Bowman currently coaches French swimmer Leon Marchand, as well as world record holder and U.S. swimmer Regan Smith.