Michael Phelps reacts to wife Nicole's new visors for his charity organization 

Michael Phelps expressed his thoughts as his wife, Nicole, designed new visors for his Michael Phelps Foundation, a charity organization he started in 2008 to promote water safety, healthy living, and the pursuit of dreams. Phelps thanked Nicole and revealed a special use case of the new items.

Phelps founded the organization after a record-breaking campaign at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he won eight gold medals, the most in a single edition. According to the foundation's official page, its mission is to "provide families with the tools and support to be more confident and comfortable in the water and in life."

Phelps revealed the new visors of the organisation, seemingly designed by Nicole for the couple.

"Thanks @mrs.nicolephelps...New @mpfoundation visors," he wrote.

Phelps, who has regularly played golf since retirement, further hinted that he would use the visors on his golf tours.

"Tour visors...Iykyk," he posted.

Phelps and Nicole also met around the time he started the charity. The couple first saw each other at the 2008 ESPY Awards, and after several years of on-and-off dating, they got engaged in 2015. A month before their wedding in 2016, the couple welcomed their first son, Boomer. They are now parents to four children, all sons.

"Frightening to have your boys in the pool" - Michael Phelps on water safety

Despite being in the swimming pool for most of his life, Michael Phelps isn't at ease when his kids are in the pool. Speaking about the importance of promoting water during an interview with A Safe Pool, Phelps said:

"Pretty incredible how we are able to come together, we have mutual friends and honestly it's so powerful to be around people who have the same mission. I'm always been somebody who's such a passionate human being and I won't stop until a goal is accomplished. I know how important water safety is, I'm somebody who has four kids, even though I am who I am, it's frightening sometimes to have your boys in the pool."

Phelps also has claimed he would never force his children to take swimming as a career. However, he once remarked that his elder son, Boomer, had started to become a pool rat like him. But for now, the eight-year-old seems to have taken a liking to football.

