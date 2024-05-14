Michael Phelps reminisces his favorite Olympic memories that crafted him into a world-class swimmer 

Michael Phelps recently shared some of his favorite moments from his illustrious career, spanning 16 years and four Olympic games. The former American swimmer took a new role this year as the hospitality ambassador for the Paris Olympics.

After retiring from the sport, Phelps explored multiple avenues but has remained closely knit with swimming. He announced his decision to become the hospitality partner of the Paris Olympics with a beautiful video of him surprising a fan with an all-paid visit to Paris to witness the quadrennial event in person.

The legendary swimmer reminisced the best moments he had at the Olympic Games over his 16-year-old journey. Michael Phelps shared a post on Instagram about the same and wrote:

"From a 15-year-old kid to a 31-year-old father, my moments of the #OlympicGames made me into the man I am today 💪 Look back at some of my favorite memories with me as we gear up for another historic event this summer. Be sure to visit @OlympicsHospitality to learn how you can experience #Paris2024 in the ultimate style."

In a video, he said:

"Winning my first Olympic Gold medal- 2004 Athens Greece. I remember sharing my gold medal with my mom through a chain link fence. We as competitors have only one shot every four years. I was on that mission to be focused on every single race that I possibly could. Don't miss out on more unforgettable moments this year at the Olympic games."

When Michael Phelps shared his post-retirement routine

Michael Phelps bid adieu to professional swimming after the Rio Olympics in 2016. Phelps then turned his attention to golf and has participated in multiple tournaments. In an interview with Business Insider in 2021, he opened up about his routine after retiring from competing professionally.

"Post-retirement it's challenging to eat sometimes. Think about this: For 25 years, eating was a part of my job, it was a part of my profession. Because of that, I have a deep understanding of what my body needs. I'm not trying to plow food into my system now. It's different," he said.

"After I retired, I put on 30 to 35 pounds to end up at just under 230. It was a significant body change for me, and I knew that I had to get back into some kind of routine," he added.

As athletes gear up for the Paris Olympics, fans hold on to their excitement to meet legendary athletes as the Olympics Hospitality partners.