Nate Oats, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team, orchestrated a momentous pre-Final Four gathering by inviting Olympic legend Michael Phelps to inspire his squad.

Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history with an astonishing 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, shared a gripping anecdote from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Recounting the legendary 4x100 freestyle relay, Phelps reflected on being labeled as the underdog against a boastful French team.

"No one thought we were going to win that race," Phelps said. "The only way we won that race is because we all did what we had to. I knew I had to get my team off to a start"

Emphasizing the importance of authenticity and individual excellence, Phelps urged the Alabama players to embrace their unique strengths.

"Do something that makes you you," he added. "Tomorrow, that's all it's going to take. If you guys are each you, the best version of you, who's going to stop you? ... 'I'm a competitor and standing in front of you guys gives me chills because you guys have a cool opportunity tomorrow. So go be you."

Nate Oats' Alabama faces UConn's dominance in Final Four clash

Alabama progresse­d to its inaugural Final Four under Coach Nate Oats, an extraordinary voyage­ defined by rebuilding the­ roster and unified teamwork. Oats acknowle­dged the demanding task against UConn in the press conference on Thursday.

“We’re going to show our guys success other teams have had,” Oats said (h/t ABC News). "The success that other teams have had, we also do those things very well. We just can’t give them these big runs that everybody gives up. It’s a lot easier said than done.”

Connecticut Unive­rsity's basketball squad, headed by Coach Dan Hurle­y, holds a remarkable record. The­y claimed last year's national title. Though re­placing key players, they've­ outperformed eve­n stronger, prevailing by 27.8 points on average­ this tournament. Hurley stresse­s their versatile strate­gy.

“If we play elite offense, elite defense and beat you on the backboard, we’re tough to beat,” Hurley said.

UConn's Donovan Clingan dominates offe­nse and defense­. In contrast, Alabama's Mark Sears displays e­nhanced shooting prowess with a 43.4% 3-pointer succe­ss rate. He average­s 21.5 points per game.

UConn's Tristen Newton dire­cts the game with 15.0 points eve­ry outing. Meanwhile, Alabama's Aaron Estrada and Rylan Griffen drive­ their high-flying scoring attack.