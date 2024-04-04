"Phoenix, we have an airplane": Dan Hurley's UConn shares promising update on "travel disaster" reports for No. 1 seed in March Madness 2024

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies experienced a slight mishap in their travel arrangements for their upcoming Final Four showdown. The defending champions are on their way to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament this weekend.

After Matt Norlander broke the news of UConn's travel delay for the Final Four, a positive update has been provided on the situation. As per a tweet by the team, the Huskies sorted out their travel arrangements and are en route Arizona for the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

"Phoenix, we have an airplane", the caption on the post read.

In a series of tweets, CBB analyst Matt Norlander shed light on how Dan Hurley's team didn't have any flights available for their trip to Arizona. According to Norlander, the plane that was coming in from Kansas City suffered from a few logistical and mechanical issues, which led to significant delays.

Norlander also said that the alternate option for UConn would have been to take a smaller flight from Cincinnati that would reach Arizona at around 5 a.m. ET and require a fuel stop in between. That would have meant that the Huskies would have had just a few hours before the media availability on Thursday.

"Obviously a travel disaster for the No.1 overall seed. All other teams are on the ground in Arizona. Alabama and Purdue got in yesterday, NC State just landed in the past hour," Norlander wrote.

The Huskies booked their Final Four berth following a 77-52 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Elite Eight. Donovan Clingan was the top scorer with 22 points along with 10 rebounds and one assist to seal the deal for the No.1 seeded Huskies.

Who will UConn face in the Final Four?

The Huskies take on the Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Oats' team is making their first Final Four appearance following an 89-82 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the Elite Eight.

For a program known for its footballing prowess under retired HC Nick Saban, Oats has the chance to make history with the program.

However, the task of beating the defending champions would be no easy feat. Hurley's team is regarded as a powerhouse of talents and are the favorites to go back-to-back. Can Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide win it all this season?

