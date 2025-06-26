  • home icon
  Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and more athletes react to Caeleb Dressel and wife Meghan's big life update

Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and more athletes react to Caeleb Dressel and wife Meghan’s big life update

By Amitha Reji George
Published Jun 26, 2025 19:18 GMT
Caeleb dressel
Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and more athletes react to Caeleb Dressel and wife Meghan’s big life update, source : getty

Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and other swimmers reacted to Caeleb Dressel and his wife Meghan’s major life update, as the couple welcomed their second child to the family on June 23.

Caeleb and Meghan got married in early 2021 and had been seeing each other since 2013. The pair welcomed their first child, son August Wilder, on February 17 last year.

And after 16 months, Meghan announced the birth of their second child via an Instagram post.

Below are excerpts from the note:

“Josie Eloise Dressel 🤍🎀🌸 She’s here🥹🙏. Josie Eloise, you have changed and wrecked and made our hearts new. Your brother taught us how deep we could love, and you have taught us how hard and how wide. Welcome to the world baby girl. This crazy family has got you always, and we can’t wait to love you so fiercely forever🩷”
The post gained reactions from swimmers including Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Katie Ledecky and others.

Phelps wrote:

“Congrats!!!”

Lochte added:

“Congrats you guys. Big daddy excited”

Ledecky commented:

“Congratulations 💕💕”

King added:

“Beautiful girl!!! Congrats guys!!”
Screenshot of comments (Image via IG/@meghandressel)
Screenshot of comments (Image via IG/@meghandressel)

Meanwhile, Michael Phelps retired from swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics. After that, he has been seen actively involved in playing golf and spending time with family. The Olympian shares four sons with his wife, Nicole Johnson: Boomer, Beckett, Maverick and Nico.

Phelps often shares glimpses of time spent with his family. He recently posted about summer with his kids on Instagram:

“A taste of summer time w the fellas! 😍😍"

Michael Phelps opens up about being a dad

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including 23 gold. Despite achieving this feat, he has struggled with depression and mental health issues.

Speaking with People in 2021, he discussed having dinner together with family every night and how being with them has helped him in healing.

"As a kid, I always wanted to have dinner as a family but with my parents separated, that didn't happen often. I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time."

He further talked about how their children are learning to understand and manage emotions:

“They talk about their emotions. It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be.”

Since retiring from the sport, Michael Phelps has become an advocate for mental health. He also supported Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the 2020 Olympics to prioritize her health.

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Edited by Luke Koshi
