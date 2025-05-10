Michael Phelps shares emotional reaction to USA’s iconic 2008 Olympic relay win over France

The legendary competitive swimmer, Michael Phelps, recently shared his thoughts on the epic 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2008 Beijing Games. The twenty-eight-time Olympic medalist expressed his emotions over the record-making win against France.

Phelps is considered the greatest swimmer and Olympian of all time and has amassed numerous accolades throughout his distinguished career. He participated in five Olympic Games and claimed thirty-three medals at the World Championships LC.

Through his recent Instagram story, the swimming icon shared his emotions on the 4x100m freestyle relay race event of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

"Every time I see this. Gives me the chills😯 @gwebergale @jason.lezak @cullenjones"

Screenshot of Michael Phelps's Instagram story | Source: IG/m_phelps00

Michael Phelps' Instagram story featured the post from Iconic Sports Moments, and his 2008 Olympic relay race was featured in their 1000 iconic sports moments from all around the globe.

In the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the eight-time Olympic medalist, former swimming icon, Jason Lezak, completed the final leg of the race. He was behind the prominent French swimmer, Alain Bernard, who had taunted the American team; however, Lezak managed to get ahead of Bernard and finished the leg in 46.06, the fastest 100m freestyle leg.

The American team defeated the French team, who were touted to win due to their combined and individual talents of four swimmers. Phelps' team concluded the race in 3:08.24, subsequently setting a world record.

Phelps clinched twenty-one medals at the Pan Pacific Championships.

Michael Phelps reflects on the power of consistent efforts towards life goal

Michael Phelps became arguably the greatest swimmer and set multiple records throughout his eminent career. During his interview with World Aquatics, Phelps expressed his thoughts on the significance of consistency towards life goals.

"In the 2012 London Olympics, I didn't do the work and I got the results that I deserved. So I went to work. I didn't want to miss an opportunity; I couldn’t go back in time and get the opportunity back. That's why I always say it's important on the days where you don't want to do it, to give 10, 20, 50% toward that day."

He continued,

"So I can take a step towards my goal. Always keep moving forward towards your goal. On days you don't feel good, make yourself do something to make your body feel better, because if your body feels better, this [pointing to his head] feels better.

In 2017, he won the prestigious Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

