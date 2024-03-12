Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spa - How much does it cost, detailed features and more

Michael Phelps has been associated with the brand Master Spas since 2010. The collaboration has led to the launch of Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas. Recently, the brand also announced the launch of Chilly GOAT Cold Tubs inspired by the legendary swimmer.

The Phelps-inspired swim spas by the Master Spas are the result of articulate design inputs from the American and a creative masterclass by the brand.

Speaking about the collaboration, Phelps said in a press release:

"In working with the team at Master Spas, it was important to me that we design a tub that allows for full submersion to help maximize the benefits of cold-water therapy.”

The spas offer various features for customers such as the Wave Propulsion system, which prevents any sort of turbulence. The non-slip floor of the spa allows customers to use it without water shoes. The filtration system of the spa uses zinc and copper which permits the water to be clear and fresh.

To avail the product, customers can contact the local dealer through the official site of the Master Spas. The dealer will then guide the customer accordingly after assessing their requirements.

Cost of the Michael Phelps signature collection spas

The prices for the spas are as follows:

1. Spa Pool LSX 700 (4-5 seats and 70 nozzles)- $22800

2. Spa Pool LSX 800 (4-5 seats and 60 nozzles)- $24700

3. Spa Pool LSX 850 (6-7 seats and 65 nozzles)- $24700

4. Spa Pool MP LSX 900 (6-7 seats and 90 nozzles)- $26100

What is Michael Phelps doing now?

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time bid adieu to the sport of swimming in 2016. Since then, the American has been involved in various other philanthropic and commercial activities besides spending time with his family and taking them on holidays.

His philanthropic project, Michael Phelps Foundation, which was launched in 2008 focuses on the development and education of underprivileged children. In 2017 Phelps was added to the Board of Directors of Medibio, an organisation that uses evidence-based technology to diagnose mental health disorders.

His collaboration with the Master Spas, Phelps launched his separate brand- Phelps Brand in 2020 along with his coach Bob Bowman, which deals with customized swimming gear for competitive swimmers.

Besides his commercial profile, Phelps also spends a large chunk of his time playing golf. He is an ardent lover of the sport and participates in various competitions. He recently won the Shot at Glory Competition in the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro.