Michael Phelps not surprised as son Nico sleeps in his Jordan 4s

Michael Phelps shared a light-hearted reaction to his son going to bed with his shoes on. Nicole Phelps, wife of the most decorated Olympian in history, shared an image from the baby monitor of their youngest son, Nico, sleeping, while wearing his Jordan 4S.

Michael and Nicole got married on June 13, 2016, in a private ceremony. The couple first met in 2007 at the ESPY Awards. They started seeing each other in 2009. Nicole Phelps was Nicole Johnson before getting married and was crowned Miss California USA in 2010 also went on to compete in the Miss USA pageant. Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico are the four kids of Michael and Nicole Phelps.

Nicole Phelps shared how their youngest son, Nico, was in a deep slumber with his shoes on in an Instagram story. In the glimpse from the baby monitor, Nico was sleeping, wearing his Jordan 4S in bed. Michael reshared the Instagram story and gave his reaction to the heartfelt moment.

"Early love for Jordan 4s...He gets it honest," wrote Michael.

Screenshot of Michael Phelps' Instagram story (@m_phelps00/ig)

Michael and Nicole Phelps are deeply involved in giving back to the community. They have been very active in philanthropy work through the foundation founded by Michael in 2008, the Michael Phelps Foundation.

Michael Phelps and his foundation collaborate with A Safe Pool to promote water safety

Michael and Nicole Phelps met with Jason and Tonja Howard, the owners of A Safe Pool, to collaborate and have conversations about pool safety barriers, mental health, drowning prevention, water safety, and a lot more. The collaboration between the Michael Phelps Foundation and A Safe Pool addresses the problem of insufficient safety and promotes efficient pool safety measures. A Safe Pool posted about the collaboration on their Instagram.

"Jason and Tonja Howard, owners of A Safe Pool, had an incredible day yesterday collaborating with Michael and Nicole Phelps — where they had meaningful conversations surrounding water safety, pool safety barriers, drowning prevention, mental health and so much more. 💬🛟🌊 We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Michael and Nicole and the Michael Phelps Foundation on our shared mission. Exciting things are on the horizon, and together, we’re making waves in water safety. 🌊"

The 39-year-old legendary Olympic swimmer recently had a fun outing with his sons playing golf, celebrating Father's Day. The twenty-three-time Olympic gold medalist is now a retired swimmer and a passionate golfer.

