Michael Phelps teases epic rematch with NBA Legend Shaq

Former competitive swimmer Michael Phelps shared his reaction to the prospect of facing basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal in a swimming competition once again. Phelps and O'Neal once faced off against each other in swimming races as part of the former basketball player's reality show known as Shaq Vs., where he faced off against prominent sports stars, attempting to beat them at their own game.

Ad

Michael Phelps is recognized as one of the greatest athletes of all time, let alone swimmers. Phelps has won the most Olympic medals out of anyone in history, winning 28 across his career. He has set multiple world records on the way, most notably recording a time of 4:03.84 in the 400m individual medley at the 2008 Olympics, a record which stood for 13 years. He retired from competitive swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Phelps took to Instagram to share his reaction to facing Shaq once again, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Should we do it again @shaq ?!"

Still taken from Phelps' story (source: via @m_phelps00/Instagram)

When the pair faced off against each other in 2009, they competed in three races. Shaq surprisingly won the first race, with Phelps winning the other two.

Ad

Michael Phelps makes his feelings known on the next generation of swimmers

Michael Phelps attends the United States v Australia game at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps previously discussed his thoughts on the next generation of competitive swimmers. Following his retirement in 2016, Phelps has taken up other ventures such as becoming a prominent mental health advocate and launching his own swimwear brand.

Ad

In an interview with NBC News ahead of the Paris Olympics, Phelps said (0:45 onwards):

"For me, a lot of them have taken that part of it in control for themselves. I think we've had a lot of additions to the mental health space from the USOC, so just from talking to the swimmers, I think it's really cool and really powerful that they're taking that on themselves. Taking care of their physical and their mental health right, so they can be the best version of themselves."

Ad

He added by saying:

"I think that's the greatest thing about this sport I think now, is that you really the younger generation that's stepping up. It doesn't matter if they're racing Katie Ledecky, it doesn't matter if they're racing Caleb Dressel, they think they can beat them. And that's the kind of mentality and attitude we need to have if we're going up against the best in the world."

Michael Phelps also revealed that he was going to be watching Katie Ledecky at the Paris Olympics, calling her his "little sister".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More