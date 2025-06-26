Michael Phelps turns inquisitive as Lindsey Vonn showcases training for Winter Olympic dream

Michael Phelps recently had a serious conversation with alpine skier Lindsey Vonn. The 40-year-old former Olympic champion is currently preparing for the upcoming Winter Olympics, which will be held in Milan, Italy, next year.

Vonn shared a glimpse of her training for the quadrennial event on her Instagram profile. She also explained to some of her anxious fans, who were concerned about her 'bruised ears,' that she was actually testing her lactate levels.

The alpine skier wrote in her Instagram post,

"Training at the right lactate zones is a pretty standard way for athletes to train. But since I posted my bruised ear, a lot of people had questions… so, that’s the answer. Hope that explains it. 😁💪🏻 happy hump day!"

Phelps took to the comments section to ask Vonn,

"Love it! What’s your recovery method to lower it when you’re working super hard?!?"

Vonn immediately replied,

"@m_phelps00 recovery spin but also see how quickly my body can flush it without doing anything 👀"

Screengrab of the conversation between Michael Fred Phelps and Lindsey Vonn [Image Source : Lindsey Vonn's Instagram]

After his retirement as a competitive swimmer, Michael Phelps is following multiple sports. The Olympic champion swimmer is also passionately pursuing golf.

When Michael Phelps opened up about his post Olympics depression

Michael Fred Phelps opens up about his battle with depression post Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Michael Phelps shared his thoughts about his battle with depression post-Olympics, which nearly brought his career to an abrupt end. In his interview with edition.cnn.com in January 2018, the swimming sensation remarked,

“Really, after every Olympics I think I fell into a major state of depression. I would say ’04 was probably the first depression spell I went through.”

Phelps further added that though he was nervous about undergoing therapy at first, he later realized how it helped him overcome his problem. In his words,

“I remember going to treatment my very first day, I was shaking, shaking because I was nervous about the change that was coming up. Those moments and those feelings and those emotions for me are light years better than winning the Olympic gold medal. I am extremely thankful that I did not take my life.”

Phelps returned to the sport after a brief sabbatical by 2014. He participated for the last time at the Rio Olympics, where he won five gold medals and a silver medal.

