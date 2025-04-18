Michael Phelps’ wife drops a sweet reaction to the Olympian's take on latest visors designed by her

Michael Phelps' wife dropped a cute comment on the swimmers' reaction to the latest tour visors designed by her for their foundation. The Michael Phelps Foundation was introduced in 2008 after his stellar performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

With the help of this foundation, the couple emphasizes the importance of water safety and mental health among children. The couple usually shares updates about the organization on social media, and most recently, Michael Phelps revealed the new tour visors of the foundation designed by his wife on his Instagram story.

Showcasing the black and white-colored visors with the foundation's logo on them, he wrote:

"Thx @nicolephelps. New @mpfoundation visors 😳😍 Tour visors👌... Iykyk."

Shortly after this, Nicole gave a cute reaction to Phelps' take on the visors. She reshared the swimmer's story on her Instagram and wrote:

"I know you smiled when you opened em☺️😘"

Nicole Phelps’ Instagram story

Phelps has had a staunch swimming career, having bagged 28 Olympic medals, which include 23 gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals. The legendary swimmer has experienced this remarkable career with his wife beside him, as they started dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2015. They read their wedding vows in June 2016.

Michael Phelps' wife made her feelings known about postpartum stress

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole Phelps, appeared on the 'Between Us Moms' podcast, where she opened up about how she and Phelps tackled postpartum stress. She revealed that she clearly discussed her situation with the former swimmer, stating that she was struggling and needed his hug. She further also called him her rock. (35:03 onwards)

“I think speaking of postpartum depression. I feel it always came up. It welled up about three months after I gave birth. I think sometimes in terms of the pressure, it's like Michael looks at me as the glue and as the one that is always put together."

"When I crack and I have my stuff, I think it's harder for him to react to because he wants to just fix me. I'm like, no, I just need you to hear me. I'm really not okay right now, and I'm struggling, and I need you to see that and recognize it," said Nicole Phelps.

She further added:

"He has a harder time because I know that I'm his rock, and vice versa, he's my rock. So it's like, no, I need a hug from you. I am not okay right now, and we really need to go down this path with me because I need your support."

Michael Phelps recently opened up about the introduction of the 50m events in the 2028 Olympic Games.

