Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole heaps praise on Allison Schmitt's heartfelt gesture amid Japan getaway

Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt shared a close bond throughout their swimming career. The two have maintained their friendship since retiring, and Phelps' wife Nicole recently heaped praise on Schmitt for a heartfelt gesture.

Ad

Phelps and Schmitt first met in 2005 when they were both training under Bob Bowman. The two quickly grew close and supported each other through their career. Schmitt even developed a special bond with Phelps' wife Nicole when they got married, and she lived with the couple in 2016 while preparing for the Rio Olympics.

Recently, Allison Schmitt went shopping for Michael Phelps’ children while on vacation to Japan. She shared a snap of a Pokemon soft toy on her Instagram stories, and wrote,

Ad

Trending

“Out here trying to figure out which Pokemon is which.”

Nicole Phelps reshared the story and heaped praise on Schmitt for her sweet gesture, writing,

“Only the best aunties know.”

Via @mrs.nicolephelps on Instagram

Allison Schmitt opens up about her relationship with Michael Phelps’ children

Phelps and Schmitt on National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day (Image Source: Getty)

Allison Schmitt has been a close friend to Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole for a long time, and the swimmer has seen the couple's kids grow up. In an interview with People Magazine, the Olympic champion revealed that the four Phelps children knew her as ‘TT’ and added that she was constantly surprised at how fast the kids grew up.

Ad

“I'm 'TT' to them. It's just been so fun to watch them grow up. Like I said, their oldest Boomer is eight years old, and I'm like, 'How are you eight?' I'm thinking of Nicole being pregnant as we're training for Rio. She was so strong. It's funny because I've learned about pregnancy, which usually you don't learn about until you're pregnant yourself, but to be able to see it firsthand, I'm like, 'Okay, I need to remember that'."

Ad

During their swimming days, both Michale Phelps and Allison Schmitt led incredible careers in the pool. Phelps made his Olympic debut in 2004, and went on to compete at four back-to-back Games, winning a total of 28 medals, most of which are gold.

Meanwhile, Schmitt’s career saw her win four Olympic golds and four World Championships titles over the course of thirteen years. Phelps now lives in Arizona with his family and Schmitt is a frequent guest in their house.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More