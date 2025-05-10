Michelle Wie West drops a 3-word reaction after playing golf with Michael Phelps at Wynn Las Vegas

Former LPGA golfer Michelle Wie West recently reacted to Michael Phelps sharing glimpses from the 8AM invitational golf tournament held at Wynn Las Vegas, calling it one of his favourite weekends of the year.

The 8AM Golf Invitational is an invite-only celebrity golf tournament hosted annually by Justin Timberlake. This year's 36-hole event featured a star-studded lineup, including Olympic gold medal winner Michael Phelps, the Kelce brothers, actor Michael Peña, Sean Malto, and Michelle Wie West.

The event concluded on April 27, 2025. Recently, Michael Phelps shared snaps from the tournament, featuring Justin Timberlake, Michelle Wie West, Kira K. Dixon, and Nicole Phelps on Instagram. He captioned the post,

"This is one of my favorite weekends of the year…. This year the vibes were high and good times were had! Thx @8amgolf @wynnlasvegas and the host @justintimberlake !! 👀 fwd to next year already…."

Michelle Wie West engaged with the post with a three-word comment.

"Vibes were HIGHHHH."

Screenshot of Michelle Wie West's comment on Phelps' Instagram post [Image via IG/@m_phelps00]

In the tournament, 36 players took one shot each, and the top five advanced to the finals. The finalists were Wie West, Jason Kennedy, Jagger Eaton, Mardy Fish, and Jason Kelce. Mardy Fish won the final round.

Phelps has been associated with golf since retiring from swimming and attended the tournament with his wife, Nicole Phelps. He was also present at the Le Golf National during the 2024 Paris Games with his family.

Michael Phelps reflects on playing with Michael Jordan at Aria

Michael Phelps at We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament - Source: Getty

Speaking with Golf.com, Michael Phelps recounted his experience of playing with basketball legend Michael Jordan at a charity event held at Aria. In the event, Phelps and Mario Lemieux beat Michael Jordan and had a great time playing golf together.

"He was playing like twice a day. I don’t know if he’s still playing as much as he used to. I remember I came out for a practice round the day before and he was like 72-69. And [Mario] Lemieux and I went out and beat him the next day,But it was crazy. His game is just so good. And his competitiveness comes out," Phelps said.

"I watched him get out of a fairway bunker on 18 at Shadow Creek from like 190-something, and then he drained like a 30-footer. I was like, “Dude, you sh***ing me?” I mean, he’s got great hands, and he obviously puts a ton of time in. I’m not talking any s**t to him. I didn’t bet him.[Laughs.] But he’s just a great human. And the time that I’ve been with him has been really fun and special for me," he added.

Swimming Legend, Michael Phelps, retired after the 2016 Rio Olympics with a tally of 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which were gold.

