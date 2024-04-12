"Might be the worst news I've heard" - Gabby Thomas reacts to Diamond League's broadcasting deal with Flotrack

The 2023 World Championships gold medalist Gabby Thomas recently reacted to the multi-year broadcasting deal between Diamond League and Flotrack. Thomas shared a story on Instagram through which she expressed her dissatisfaction with the deal.

The deal between the Wanda Diamond League and FloSports, the parent company of Flotrack, allows the streaming company to stream 14 Diamond League meets from 2025.

Petr Stastny, the CEO of the Wanda Diamond League, opened up about this deal in a statement released by the League. He was quoted as saying:

"This partnership represents our shared commitment to elevating the profile of track and field, providing fans with unparalleled access to our premier series of events. As we continue to celebrate athletic excellence on the global stage, we look forward to inspiring new generations of athletes and fans through this dynamic collaboration."

However, Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas wasn't quite pleased with this new multi-year deal. She wrote in the caption of her story:

"This might be the worst news I've heard for the diamond league since...ever"

Gabby Thomas Instagram story

Apart from Thomas, various other former athletes such as Bianca Knight have also expressed their dissatisfaction with this deal and claimed that a single broadcaster will limit the growth of the audience towards the sport.

Gabby Thomas opens up about her plans for the upcoming Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas is an up-and-coming track and field athlete on the women's circuit and is one of the key athletes to look out for at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Georgia native already has bagged two Olympic medals in her career so far but is yet to clinch a gold medal at the quadrennial event. Given her recent form and performances, Thomas will surely have her eyes set on gold medals at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

She said (via WWD):

"By the time you get to the Olympics, you want to be at your top peak performance, physically, mentally, emotionally. Everything we do is gearing up for that one moment. You can’t even be a little bit off because a centimeter is the difference between a gold and silver medal."

So far in the 2024 season, Thomas hasn't lost a single race she has participated in ever since she clinched the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix title. The 27-year-old will be looking to make the best use of her prowess to clinch her first-ever Olympic gold.