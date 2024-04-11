"Not a good move" - Bianca Knight reacts to Diamond League's latest developments ft. No U20s and broadcasting deal

Former American track and field athlete Bianca Knight recently reacted to Diamond League's latest developments to refrain from hosting the U20 tournaments. Knight shared a flurry of tweets as she slammed the investors of the sport.

Knight, who is currently serving as the track and field coach at the University of Charlotte has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous athletes around the USA after she retired from the sport. Besides, she has also launched her app, BK Trackers, through which young athletes can reach her team for tips and advice. Moreover, she has been a strong advocate for the development of the youth circuit of the sport.

In a tweet, Knight slammed the streaming services that are offered to the viewers for the U20 tournaments. Bianca Knight wrote:

"No U20s this year, and then moving our viewing pleasures to FloTrack whose streaming is not the best. Not sure what happened to cause this but it’s not a good move. Good luck. Investors, if you want to support our sport, support at the high school and collegiate levels…"

Expand Tweet

She also urged investors and organizations to provide better opportunities and facilities to young aspiring track and field athletes.

".Help us develop these athletes and create better facilities to create more meets… give college track and field some of the NIL money, and let’s keep them in school longer. They can still be Olympians and world champions."

Expand Tweet

Bianca Knight: All you need to know about the former track and field world record holder

Bianca Knight (Center)

Bianca Knight is one of the most profound track and field athletes in the women's circuit. Hailing from the Ridgeland High School in Mississippi, Knight had a bright youth career as well.

The Pearl native won three World Youth Championship medals including two gold medals in the 100m and medley relays. Besides, she also clinched the gold medal in the 200m discipline at the Sao Paulo Pan-American Junior Championships in 2007.

Moreover, Knight also won the Gatorade Athlete of the Year in the track and field discipline in 2006 making her the Mississippi native to win the award. After her schooling, Bianca Knight completed her graduation from the University of Texas during which she won a NCAA championship in the 200m discipline.

Her most important achievement came in 2012 when she clinched Olympic gold in the 4*100m relays alongside Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, and Carmelita Jeter. In the finals of the event, the quartet also broke the world record in the event. Knight has also been a part of the 2011 World Championship-winning team in the 4*100m relays.