The former American track and field athlete Bianca Knight recently opened up about the domination of big names and how changes are done in the discipline according to their suitability.

In her recent tweet, Knight explained that the discipline is not about the capabilities anymore, but also about the story and the PR. This statement comes after the inclusion of the six-time world champion Noah Lyles from the 4*100m relay.

Lyles, who won the silver last week in the 60m sprint during the World Athletics Indoor Championships was chosen to participate in the 4*100m relay despite his lack of experience. This decision raised a lot of eyebrows among the fans and the pundits.

Bianca Knight wrote on X( formerly Twitter):

This is why you guys have to pay attention. Our sport is more about storylines than it is ability. If a big name says they want to get X amount of medals at a major championship, things will be moved around to make that happen. It’s been happening.

Knight won the gold in the 4*100 meters relay for the USA during the 2012 London Olympics. She also created a world record in the finals of the tournament along with her partners Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, and Carmelita Jeter.

Her documentary, Fast Dreams, premiered during the 2023 Essence Film Festival and traces her journey from her roots in Mississippi, to her time as a pro on the track circuit and finally, her decision to step into coaching, where she devoted her time for the development of young kids in the discipline.

She also launched her app called the BK Trackstars, which helps aspiring athletes and coaches, providing tips and resources to improve performance as well as statistics to compare themselves against other runners.

The University of Charlotte gives a tribute to Bianca Knight

The University of Charlotte paid tribute to Bianca on the occasion of Black History Month, owing to her contribution towards the development of children.

The university's official social media handle shared a post in respect of the 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

"In 2012 Olympics, Knight was a part of the 4x100 relay team that won the gold and currently holds the world record in the event. We are proud to have her apart of our Track & Field coaching staff."

Recognizing her talents, Jake Drollick, Director of Track and Field at the University said:

"Coach Knight has spent a lot of time over the past decade working with athletes of various levels and backgrounds in track and field. She is exactly who we need to guide our young group of sprinters."

Bianca Knight joined the university as a coach last year and will be responsible for the development of the athletics career of the aspiring students in the university.