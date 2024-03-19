Mikaela Shiffrin congratulates Iga Swiatek after incredible win at Indian Wells

Mikaela Shiffrin is an avid lover of sports and frequently attends major sporting events cheering on her favorite athlete. Whenever the American is out for a race, she takes to social media to express her excitement about the event. Recently, Mikaela Shiffrin sent Iga Swiatek a heartfelt congratulatory message for clinching the title at Indian Wells for the second time.

Mikaela Shiffrin recently registered her record 97th overall title and 60th Slalom win in a season-finisher performance earlier this week. Despite suffering from a major setback in January, Shiffrin managed to assert her dominance on the Alpine skiing circuit.

After her devastating downhill crash in Italy, Shifrin had to miss three in 2024 before making a comeback in Are, Sweden, on March 9. Despite these adversities, the American Alpine star always maintains a positive attitude which she believes helps her succeed.

Mikaela Shiffrin took to X to congratulate Iga Swiatek and her team for winning the Indian Wells WTA title for the second time in her career. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, overpowered Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 in the final to clinch the title.

"What a team!! Congrats," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Mikaela Shiffrin's crash at Cortina d'Ampezzo

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training

As 2024 began, Mikaela Shiffrin was leading the race to win the World Overall title. The prestigious title is given to the Alpine skier who finishes the season in March with the most points across all disciplines. From the beginning of the season, skiers accumulate points which are awarded to them based on their finishing position at different races.

Shiffrin suffered a dangerous crash while skiing down the slopes of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on January 26. The high-speed crash came as a shocker to all the fans and made them worried about Shiffrin's condition.

The high-speed impact led Shiffrin to crash into the safety net which was placed at the end of the course. Moments after the crash, Shiffrin was airlifted to a nearby medical centre to undergo an examination for her injuries.

A couple of days after the crash, Shiffrin took to social media to speak about her injury and her further plans for the season. The American revealed that she had a MCL sprain which is a sprain in the tibial-fibular fragments. Thankfully, the crash did not lead to a change in her knee structure or cause major ligament damage.

Furthermore, Shiffrin revealed that she would be making a comeback to the circuit within six weeks after undergoing a rehab and recovery program in Are, Sweden.