Mikaela Shiffrin drops 2-word reaction to Olympian Paula Moltzan's 'just the start' remark after winning big at Worlds post injury comeback

Mikaela Shiffrin has reacted to fellow US skier, Paula Moltzan's comment on her social media post after competing at the 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. Both Shiffrin and Moltzan competed in the event and featured in multiple events.

Ad

Shiffrin took part in the slalom race and finished in the fifth position after clocking a run time of 1:59.37. Notably, she won the team combined event gold medal during the Worlds with her teammate, Breezy Johnson. The team combined victory was Shiffrin's first race victory after coming back from the Killington crash that she suffered on November 30 last year.

Following the conclusion of her campaign at the event, Shiffrin reflected on her time at the Worlds event in an Instagram post and expressed her gratitude for the gold medal-winning performance with Johnson.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Moltzan reacted to the post and also remarked that better things are waiting for the two-time Olympic gold medalist. She wrote:

"we love that you are back! And this is just the start… big things loading"

Shiffrin shared a two-word reaction to the comment:

"loading loadingg☺️"

Screenshot of Shiffrin and Moltzan's conversation on the latter's post (Image via: Shiffrin's Instagram)

Paula Moltzan competed in four events - slalom, giant slalom, team combined, and team parallel at the 2025 Worlds. She had a bronze-medal finish in the giant slalom race and finished fourth in all the remaining events.

Ad

"Something else is stabbing through me" - Mikaela Shiffrin on her mental state after the Killington crash in November

Mikaela Shiffrin during her slalom race at the 2025 FIS Ski World Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin recently opened up about the mental baggage she faced after the Killington crash back in November which forced her to stay away from competitive skiing for two months. She returned to the slopes on Jan 30 in Courchevel, France, and competed in a slalom World Cup race.

Ad

In an interview with BBC, Shiffrin shared that she had a deep feeling within herself that she is not mentally ready yet and also revealed that she gets visions of skiing crashes randomly after the incident. The 29-year-old said:

"From the outside you look fine, you're back skiing again - but you're not OK yet. I've been experiencing that more than I ever did, or ever imagined, with giant slalom in particular. Sometimes I'll get a random vision of crashing. It might not be the Killington crash, it could be the course in front of me, that I have this random vision that I'm in the nets again and something else is stabbing through me"

Owing to this mental state, Shiffrin also moved out of the giant slalom race during the 2025 Ski Championships. During the interview, Mikaela Shiffrin commented on the team's combined gold medal at the World Championships and said that she wanted to put up a good performance for her teammate, Breezy Johnson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback