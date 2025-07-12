American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, recently spent some time with Shiffrin’s mother, Eileen Shiffrin, at Dana Point. The couple reunited after the World Cup finals in late March.

Before spending time with Shiffrin’s family, the pair was in Norway. On June 25, Shiffrin traveled to Norway and enjoyed a few days with Kilde’s family. Shiffrin concluded her 2024-25 alpine circuit by clinching her 101st title at Sun Valley, while Kilde has yet to return to competitive skiing.

On July 11, Eileen Shiffrin shared some highlights from their trip to Dana Point. The post featured a cozy photo of Mikaela and Kilde, along with a short video capturing the sunset and showcasing the scenic beauty of the beach.

Eileen captioned the post:

“Took a quick trip from sea to shining sea for a fun shoot and a few hours of quality time with these two. Ocean and palm trees fix ✅ at Dana Point.”

Mikaela Shiffrin is the second child of Eileen and Jeff Shiffrin. Both her parents were skilled skiers and played a major role in shaping the Olympic champion’s passion for the sport. Eileen was involved in skiing before pursuing a career in nursing.

She later left nursing and became Mikaela’s full-time travel companion, advisor and coach. When Mikaela Shiffrin turned seven, her parents enrolled her at Ski Club Vail to nurture her growing talent. Sadly, her father, Jeff Shiffrin, passed away in February 2020.

When Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her family and her mother’s support

Born in 1995 in Colorado, Mikaela Shiffrin is the younger of two children. Her older brother, Taylor, was also into skiing. Eileen has coached and traveled with Mikaela since her very first season on the World Cup circuit.

Back in December 2023, Mikaela opened up about the role her family, particularly her mother has played throughout her life and career. Speaking about their bond, she said (via Outside):

“I felt like it was such a gift for us to be close. It also set me apart through my ski career, to have that closeness with you(Eileen), and with Dad and Taylor, and just with family in general. There have been periods of time when I’ve been a little bit more difficult. But the fundamental premise in our family philosophy is to be close, loving, and caring. It has carried me through my career.”

Currently, Mikalea Shiffrin is gearing up for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Meanwhile, her fiancé Kilde is also expected to return to competition.

