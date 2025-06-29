After reuniting following months of long distance, Mikaela Shiffrin and fiancé Aleksander Kilde dive into intense but fun training

American Alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, recently shared a video of their training sessions together. The couple reunited on June 25, 2025, when Shiffrin traveled to Norway, following a brief visit after the World Cup finals in late March.

Shiffrin is preparing for her upcoming season after completing the 2024–25 Alpine circuit. In February 2025, she claimed her 100th World Cup victory, despite suffering a severe crash a few months prior. Kilde, meanwhile, has yet to return to competitive skiing.

Recently, on June 29, the couple shared a video of training together in the gym. The clip broke into silly dance moves between tough workout sets. The couple appeared relaxed and happy, grooving together through the session.

Shiffrin captioned the post:

“Annual proof that we’re still dancing in the gym 😝💃🕺 @akilde”

This isn’t the first time Shiffrin has shared such a moment. In July 2024, she had posted similar clips of the two of them training, calling silly dancing the best way to get through a session.

"But we keep fighting”- Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde’s opened up about injury

Aleksander Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin at Gold Medal Gala - Source: Getty

While Mikaela Shiffrin ended her season on a high note with her 101st win in Sun Valley, Kilde has remained off the slopes for nearly a year-and-a-half. His crash in Wengen resulted in a serious shoulder injury, which later led to complications from an infection.

In July 2024, the Norwegian skier shared an update on Instagram:

“Little (big) update… not the kind of update I could have imagined even just 4 days ago. But, here we are. Been struggling with some increased pain in my repaired shoulder over the last couple weeks which really seemed like a normal reaction after increasing load and training more ‘normal’.

Long story short – I got an angry infection that has caused some damage, which is quite a setback in my shoulder rehab. This means 6 weeks of IV antibiotics every day through a PICC line that lives in my arm until the infection is all gone and the bone is back smiling. After those 6 weeks, we’ll see what the next steps will be. That’s that—quite a bummer, but we keep fighting.”

Aleksander Kilde later underwent surgery to clean out the infection, and his recovery has been going well. Mikaela Shiffrin has been a constant support throughout. Both athletes are now preparing to compete at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

