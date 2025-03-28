Mikaela Shiffrin expresses astonishment after 101st World Cup title win

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts after extending her impressive run in this Alpine skiing season by winning the 101st World Cup title of her career. The American athlete clinched the victory with a dominating performance at the FIS Alpine Skiing Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Ad

The 30-year-old skier faced a lot of challenges in this Alpine season, which included recovering from a horrific crash at the World Cup Killington and returning to the slopes after undergoing surgery to treat her puncture. During the first few of her return, Mikaela Shiffrin was unable to register a podium-winning performance; however, she kept on persevering as well as working on her shortcomings.

Shiffrin went on to register a historic win by winning her 100th World Cup title in the slalom at Sestriere. Weeks after her historic win, Mikaela Shiffrin competed in the slalom at the FIS Alpine Skiing Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, and won her 101st World Cup title and displayed great athletic prowess.

Ad

Trending

Shiffrin clocked a combined time of 1:45.92 to win the ultimate title. Germany's Lena Duerr placed second, and Slovenia's Andreja Slokar placed third overall. After their remarkable victory, Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her elation with three words on her official X account and wrote:

"Ohhh emmm geeeeeee🩵🫠🤪."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin on her decison to return to skiing in this season after injury

Shiffrin celebrates at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about her decision to return to compete in this year's Alpine Skiing season despite suffering from a major crash in an interview with 'We Need to Talk." The American athlete revealed how she faced a lot of difficulties during her rehabilitation journey; however, she realized that she was getting better over a period of time.

Ad

Moreover, this positive aspect gave her the confidence that she would be able to compete in this Alpine skiing season, and she revealed that she did not want to make a decision without trying.

"I think as soon as I kind of realised that there are a lot of checkpoints along the way in this rehab and just kind of okay how's oblique healing, when can I start activating those muscles, working through isometric work and then rotational and all these different checkpoints and as I was working through them we were getting a better gauge about when realistically return to getting on my skis and then potentially back to training and then potentially back to racing," she said. (9:45)

Ad

Furthermore, she revealed how she could use her learning from her comeback and use it effectively for the upcoming Alpine skiing season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback