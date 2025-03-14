Mikaela Shiffrin makes her feelings known as she celebrates 30th birthday

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated her 30th birthday on March 13, 2025. She shared photos on social media, featuring the comparison image of her childhood and present life.

The first picture featured Shiffrin's younger version seated in front of a cake with candles on her birthday, with a party hat. The second image featured her adult version, dining at an outdoor restaurant for dessert, donned in a sparkling outfit.

The skier posted the photos on her Instagram on March 13, 2025, accompanied by the following caption:

"Some things never change😅🎂😋.Thank you for all the very kind birthday wishes! Feeling so much support from so many people is a greater gift than I could ever imagine…🥹🥹"

Mikaela Shiffrin won three Olympic medals, two gold and one silver, in three separate Olympic events. She also won gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Apart from her Olympic achievements, from the 2013 World Championships onwards, the skier accumulated 14 medals, seven gold, four silver, and three bronze.

Recalling her childhood days, Shiffrin revealed how her parents assisted her in pursuing her dream sport.

Mikaela Shiffrin reveals how her parents supported her love for skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin at the 2025 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere - Source: Getty

In May 2023, Mikaela Shiffrin, during an interview, discussed the support that shaped her career. She mentioned that her parents played an important role in shaping her career. They helped her stay motivated and maintain her passion for the sport.

Shiffrin revealed that she began skiing at two and a half years old. Reflecting on the support from parents, during an interview with Person to Person, she said, via via womenshealthmag:

"A lot of people think that my parents pushed me a lot because it seems like champions don't rise to the top of sport without somebody who's who's kind of driving them or nagging them," Mikaela adds. "I always felt like their first concern was whether I had the capacity and the passion to do it first. Then it was like, okay, what can we do to help?"

The skier further shared that Jeff Shiffrin, her late father, played a key role in her athletic growth. He focused on the physical demands of skiing and developed techniques to boost performance while reducing injury risks. His training methods helped her build a strong and stable form for long-term success in the sport.

