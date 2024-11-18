Mikaela Shiffrin makes a promise to Iga Swiatek as she invites the tennis player to Levi for the World Cup next year

Tennis player Iga Swiatek expressed her desire to get one of Mikaela Shiffrin's reindeer named after her and the latter agreed to make a 'deal' next year. This came after the alpine skier added her 61st Slalom win on November 16 at the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup season.

Shiffrin and Swiatek have often shown admiration for each other. In 2021, the Pole candidly talked about the alpine skier's prowess in an interview with Tennis Channel.

"She's just a good role model, and I really respect her."

In response to her kind words, Shiffrin also lauded Iga Swiatek for her 2020 French Open win, noting that the latter's composure during her match was a learning for her.

"Congrats on the 2020 French Open win. Was an amazing match to watch and huge testament to your own physical+mental fortitude. I have learned a lot from watching your point play and composure during that match and since then..."

The two also shared a frame at the Laureus Sports Instagram live after they got nominated in their respective categories for the 2022 edition. They engaged in an elaborate conversation about mental health and shared their coping strategies. Since then, Shiffrin and Swiatek have constantly supported each other through social media posts.

On November 16, 2024, the alpine skier lifted her 61st Slalom and 98th World Cup win at the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup. She also received her first reindeer of the season, Rori, extending her reindeer tally to seven.

In response, Swiatek expressed anticipation over a reindeer named after her.

"Waiting for "Iga"

Shiffrin promised the tennis player that she would name her reindeer 'Iga' in Levi in the 2024/25 season.

"Well…next year you come to Levi and we will make a deal. K?!"

Mikaela Shiffrin will next take the slopes in Gurgl on November 23, 2024, aiming for her 62nd Slalom and 99th World Cup victory.

Mikaela Shiffrin praised Iga Swiatek on her fifth Roland Garros title win

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to her win at the 2023/24 Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom - (Source: Getty)

Swiatek soared to her fourth Roland Garros and fifth Grand Slam title at the 2024 French Open. Her massive success was lauded by several sporting greats, including Mikaela Shiffrin.

The alpine skier took to her X handle to write:

"and again! Congrats, @iga_swiatek," the caption read.

Shiffrin has ruled out downhill events in the 2024/25 World Cup season since she suffered an injury in the past season. The setback landed her in the hospital and compelled her to sit out of 11 World Cup races.

