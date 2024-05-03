Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to Iga Swiatek's stunning photo while in action at the tennis court

Alpine Skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis talent Iga Swiatek's camaraderie shone through as the former appreciated the latter's flying shot at the 2024 Madrid Open. Absent as a viewer in person, the skiing legend shared her adoration through social media.

Shiffrin has been an indomitable force in the alpine skiing domain. On March 10, 2023, she moved past the legendary Ingemar Stenmark's 86 World Cup victories. The same year she also surpassed skier Lindsey Vonn's 82-win mark.

More were added to her wall of fame at the 2024 World Cup, where she moved her World Cup win tally to 97. The two-time Olympic gold medalist earned the crown of Best Female Athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards, which not only added a laurel to her resume but introduced her to the Polish professional tennis player Iga Swiatek.

After the second consecutive Laureus Award nomination alongside Swiatek, Shiffrin left an emoji under her recent picture captured at the Madrid Open. A photography page posted a mid-action snap of the WTA World No. 1, with the caption:

"Tennis Magic in the Magic Box"

The athlete herself shared the post with the comment:

"So cool"

In response, Mikaela Shiffrin couldn't resist gushing over Swiatek's form as a stellar tennis player. She subtly left an emoji to show her love for her friend.

After crossing paths at the ESPY Awards, the two shared screen in an Instagram live, which happened before the 2023 Laureus Sports Award. They talked about a point both agreed upon, navigating through fame and difficulty in trusting people.

Swiatek said:

"Right now, it's more like I'm still kind of figuring it out how to manage in this world because in Poland, basically, people are really nice and everything but it's hard right now for me to talk to a person and they're going to know who I am.”

Shiffrin chimed in to stand by Swiatek's statement and said:

"It is tough because everybody wants something and everybody has a bit of a motive."

Swiatek has held the World No. 1 rank for 101 weeks now. Winning a title at the 2023 WTA Finals moved her singles title tally to 19. She also has a US Open (2022) and three French Open (2020, 2022, 2023) trophies in her medal purse.

Mikaela Shiffrin appreciates Iga Swiatek for being career oriented

At 22 years old, Swiatek has secured her name on the 100 Most Influential People's list, released by Time. Shiffrin was also on the 2023 list alongside her. Having won major singles titles as the first Polish athlete, Iga Swiatek received acknowledgment from Shiffrin, who candidly spoke in a Vail Daily interview.

"I didn’t know who the heck I was — I still kind of don’t — and somehow she just seems like she has certain things that are straight in her head. The answers she has now, already in her career, I wish I had those at that time in mine.”

Mikaela Shiffrin missed out on the overall World Cup title in the 2023/24 World Cup leg. She is spending time with her boyfriend, helping him heal from the shoulder dislocation injury.