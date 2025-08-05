  • home icon
  Mikaela Shiffrin offers sneak peek into indoor skiing training, months ahead of Winter Olympics 2026

Mikaela Shiffrin offers sneak peek into indoor skiing training, months ahead of Winter Olympics 2026

By Amitha Reji George
Published Aug 05, 2025 17:31 GMT
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women
Mikaela Shiffrin at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training - Source: Getty

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin shared glimpses of her indoor skiing from Alpincenter Hamburg-Wittenburg. The athlete is currently preparing for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games, which is scheduled to take place between February 6 and 22, 2026.

Shiffrin failed to win a medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. For the first time in her three Olympic appearances, she did not collect a medal despite competing in all five individual events.

Aiming for a strong comeback next season, Shiffrin has already resumed training and workouts for the Olympic Games. On Monday, August 4, she posted a series of photos from her training at the German indoor ski center. Mikaela Shiffrin captioned the post:

“✈️ ➡️🧊⛷️…and yes, sometimes we really do ski inside😜”
Alpincenter Hamburg-Wittenburg is the largest indoor ski facility in Europe and provides specialized race training during the summer, running from late May to mid-October. The American athlete also trained at the Hamburg indoor ski center in August last year.

Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics

Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty
Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin, an American alpine skiing star, has competed in three Winter Olympics. She made her debut at Sochi 2014, winning gold in slalom, becoming the youngest ever Olympic champion in that event. At PyeongChang 2018, she added gold in giant slalom and silver in alpine combined, bringing her total to three Olympic medals. The 2022 Beijing Olympics were disappointing, as she did not win any medals.

As she looks ahead to the upcoming Games, Shiffrin shared in August 2024 (via NBC Olympics):

“I actually think we're going to have more fan support in Cortina than what I've experienced at an Olympic Games so far. It's one of the places where we get more support. So I think that's going to be potentially a new experience. I've been to three Olympics, but I think this is going to be something I haven't quite experienced yet.”
She added:

“The more I have raced in Olympics, the more I realized what expectations there are. And I would love to get almost back to the mindset where I realize what's out there, I realize what's being said, but I can personally be in my own little bubble with my team, and we can enjoy it.”

Despite missing part of the season due to injury, Mikaela Shiffrin ended her 2025 campaign in March with a slalom win, marking her 101st World Cup win. The 30-year-old, who spent two months out of competition recovering from a fall in November, earned her 64th career World Cup slalom win.

Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Edited by Luke Koshi
