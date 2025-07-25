"That's the whole reason I'm doing this" - Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about purpose-driven training ahead of Winter Olympics

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin recently shed light on her preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The event is scheduled to take place between 6th and 22nd February next year.

Owing to this mega event next season, Shiffrin has started her practice already to gear up for the event. She is coming after a successful season that saw her reach the 100 World Cup wins milestone, but also faced a disastrous crash in Killington.

Speaking in an interview about her training leading up to the Winter Games next year, Shiffrin shared that the training days are very uplifting to her as she gets to do the things she loves the most. Additionally, she mentioned that the whole point of this training is to get better, which she loves. She said (via 9News):

"It's just uplifting and those kind of training days where I get to practice and feel like doing what I love, I am doing it well and I'm still getting better at it. That's like the whole reason I'm doing this. I love that part of it." (1:35 onwards)

Mikaela Shiffrin had a disappointing campaign last time around at the Winter Olympics in 2022, where she failed to bag a single medal. She will be looking forward to making a statement with her performances in Milan-Cortina next year.

Mikaela Shiffrin shed light on her recovery from PTSD after the Killington crash

Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

Mikaela Shiffrin explained the training drills that helped her get better from PTSD during her recovery after the giant slalom crash in Killington. Shiffrin faced several mental battles while racing in the giant slalom event after this crash.

Shiffrin stated that continuous drills of going to the mountains and racing rigorously helped her a lot in recovering from PTSD. Additionally, she mentioned that this helped her instill confidence in herself and get better mentally. She wrote (via The Players Tribune):

"What has made the most difference for me, in working to overcome the visions and the images I kept seeing … it was just continuing to get back up to the start gate. Just literally the process of going up the mountain and doing the thing I know how to do, again and again. I just needed to keep doing it. Needed to keep reminding myself — proving to myself, really."

Owing to her PTSD, Mikaela Shiffrin also skipped the giant slalom race during the FIS Ski World Championships back in February.

